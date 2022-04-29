Hunters group should support local permission law

The 2022 NC Inland Fishing, Hunting & Trapping Regulations Digest contains a half-page code of ethics sponsored by three dog hunting associations.

A key ethic is the associations will only release dogs on property on which they have permission to hunt. At the bottom of the ad they say, “What you do today will determine what you will do tomorrow.”

The members of the Albemarle Houndsmen Association for more than 35 years have released hunting dogs on private property without permission. They have fought landowners’ requests for a local law that would stop the harassment and trespassing done by their dogs when they trespass.

The NC Bear Hunters, NC Fox Hunters and Eastern Carolina Houndsmen Alliance understand correctly that without land they cannot hunt. They also understand that by hunting respectfully and lawfully they protect their sport.

The Albemarle Houndsmen Association needs to support a local law that would require landowner permission to dog hunt. The Albemarle Houndsmen says it is only a few hunters who hunt unethically. If that is true, why does the majority not support ethical hunting by supporting a local law?

What you do today will determine what you are allowed to do tomorrow.

DOUG LANE

Pasquotank County