The final day of the regular season is upon us, at least for the Metro Division. The playoff opponents will be decided today, and the Rangers first round opponent will be decided. They play Washington tonight, and a Rangers win –or a Pittsburgh win– means they get Pittsburgh no matter what. If Washington beats the Rangers and the Penguins fail to get a point, then the Rangers get the Caps. If the Caps and Penguins finish tied in points, then I believe the Rangers get the Penguins due to tiebreakers.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO