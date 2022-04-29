ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Netflix, ‘The Impossible’ Director J.A. Bayona Wrap Spain Shoot on ‘Society of the Snow,’ an Uplifting Disaster Movie

By Emilio Mayorga and John Hopewell
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3i01_0fNo6mwo00

Click here to read the full article.

Spain’s J.A. Bayona , director of “The Impossible” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” is close to wrapping production on the Spanish leg of Netflix ’s “ Society of the Snow ,” (“La sociedad de la nieve”), one of the Spanish-speaking world’s most ambitious upcoming features for 2023.

Turning on a 1972 air crash in the Andes that forced its survivors to highly extreme measures, the film, marks Bayona’s return to Spanish-language filmmaking for the first time in 16 years since his 2006 feature debut, “The Orphanage.”

What looks set to be a celebration of extraordinary human fortitude in a harrowing intensely physical disaster movie harks back, however, to Bayona’s “The Impossible,” for many still the director’s finest achievement.

“Society of the Snow,” which hosted a set visit for select media a few weeks back, was shot in Andalusia’s Sierra Nevada, mainland Spain’s highest mountain range, using the 15,000-pound fuselage wreckages of three Fairchild Hiller FH-227 passenger aircrafts. These have allowed Bayona to weigh his options on where to film, depending on weather conditions – which were appropriately bitterly inclement during the set visit.

One fuselage is deposited in an enormous hangar, used as a backlot on the slopes of the Sierra: the second one is nearly buried in artificial snow, and surrounded by olive trees; the third is found above the Sierra Nevada’s high mountain tarn La Laguna de las Yeguas, at around 10,000 feet.

Located south of Granada in Southern Spain, the Sierra Nevada typifies one of the biggest factors luring a flood of big international shoots to Spain: Accessible wilderness, facilitated by an advanced tourist industry developed sown the decades. Thanks to a bubble ski lift and caterpillar-tracked ski vehicles, it takes just half an hour to travel from Sierra Nevada’s cosy ski resort to the movie’s highest set.

Broad factual details of the accident are globally renowned. On Oct. 13, 1972, Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, chartered to bring Montevideo’s Old Christians Rugby Club team to Chile, crashed at an altitude of 11,712 feet in the Andes.

Of the 45 passengers, most consisting of the team and friends and family, 29 survived. Without food, the survivors, part of Uruguay’s educated elite, are forced to eat the flesh of the deceased to stay alive. 19 survived an avalanche. 72 days after the crash; 16 finally made it out alive.

The haunting saga has been narrated in multiple books and Frank Marshall’s “Alive!” (1993) starring Ethan Hawke, Josh Hamilton, Vincent Spano and Bruce Ramsay. Bayona’s “Society of the Snow” – a name given by the survivors to their community – draws on the non-fiction book, “La Sociedad de la Nieve,” written by Uruguay’s Pablo Vierci, who went to the same school as many of the players and almost caught the flight. In 2006, he accompanied four survivors back to the scene of the accident in 2006, and interviewed all 16.

Vierci’s version, as he says in a prologue, wants to get at not only the chronology of events but “what happened in the minds and hearts” of the survivors. Bayona’s movie looks to stand out on two counts.

One is physical verisimilitude, a hallmark of Bayona’s “The Impossible.” The first leg of the shoot took place in Chile in 2021, where a unit shot landscapes and light conditions at all possible hours. The idea was “not to even invent a single rock,” Bergés said on the set visit. The main shoot in Spain is due to wrap at the end of April, and a third part continues this fall in Chile.

The shoot, naturally enough, has been physically challenging, with cast and crew suffering extreme cold, volatile weather and, in some cases, altitude sickness, as Bayona sought to recreate reality. “It was like making a Herzog movie with three units and 40 actors,” said Belén Atienza, who produced “Society of the Snow,” as all Bayona’s films, working with fellow producer Sandra Hermida, a producer on Bayona’s “The Impossible” and “A Monster Calls.”

The set above La Laguna is at roughly the same altitude as the Andes crash site. The film has been shot in chronological order to allow for the actors to transform from strapping young rugby players to emaciated victims.

For Vierci, the Society of the Snow was ruled by uncertainty and fear. But the accident, despite the cannibalism, did not reveal “a monstrous side of humanity” but rather “quite the opposite,” he maintains in his bo0k.

“Bayona has an amazing perspicacity in capturing the inner psychological profiles, crucial to make this story come alive,” he added on the set of “Society of the Snow,” to which he is attached as an associate producer.

“I always loved those movies that leave you in silence at the end of the screening, wondering a lot of things. I found this in Vierci’s book,” Bayona said in the Sierra Nevada, between takes.

He added: “When you approach a real story, you must go beyond the anecdote. This happens in this story which offers a highly complex and contradictory view of life, in which events incomprehensible to us occur, and then others of extreme goodness. In the end, it’s a story of love and infinite surrender.”

The shoot also underscores the ambitions of Netflix titles, when major talent is involved. Penned by Bayona, “The Impossible” editor Bernat Vilaplana, Jaime Marqués (“Thieves”) and Nicolás Casariego (“Intruders”), “Society of the Snow’s” Spanish shoot utilized two basecamps, an enormous backlot, three units, a 300-person crew, and another 300 personnel for post-production.

Yet its cast is stocked by up-and-coming Uruguayan and Argentine actors – Enzo Vogrincic (“A Twelve-Year Night”), Matías Recalt (“Apache, la vida de Carlos Tévez”), Agustín Pardella (“Pinamar”) and Felipe González (“El Cazador”) – and it shoots in Spanish.

“This film, as we are making it today, could not have been made without a total commitment of Netflix to a Spanish film, with an internationally unknown cast, and to the dramatic elements of the story,” Atienza observed.

Yet “stories are transcending languages and almost cultures. Language differences are becoming almost irrelevant for new generations,” Hermida pointed out on set.

Also, “Society of the Snow” has Bayona, one of the Spanish-speaking world’s biggest marquee values. “The Impossible,” another harrowing disaster movie, grossed $198 million worldwide in 2012, an extraordinary achievement for an independent film, produced by Spain’s Apaches Entertainment and Telecinco Cinema. Universal’s “Jurassic World. The Fallen Kingdom” earned a global $1.3 billion.

Bayona has also tapped top-of-their-class technical talent, whether Pedro Luque, whose credits include Fede Álvarez’s “Don’t Breathe,” as DP and Spanish FX company DDT’s David Martí and Montse Ribé, who won an Academy Award for their work on Guillermo del Toro’s “Pan’s Labyrinth.”.

The feature is conceived to be deeply immersive, threading spectacular shots of the scenery with psychologically revealing close-ups, in Bayona style, said producers Atienza and Hermida.

“Society of the Snow” will be ready for delivery in 2023. A launch strategy is still to be determined. Signs are, however, that this is one Netflix movie best experienced in a cinema theater.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix’s Massive Comedy Festival Is No Joke: Here’s Why the Streamer Is Doing It Now

Click here to read the full article. When the Netflix is a Joke festival was first announced in March 2020, it was much smaller in size and scope — and then the pandemic happened. “To have to delay was really disappointing, but it gave us more time to grow the festival substantially because we felt like the idea of celebrating stand-up and comedy took on a whole new meaning,” says Robbie Praw, Netflix’s VP of standup and comedy formats. The end result, a joint effort between Netflix and Live Nation, takes place in Los Angeles between April 28 and May 8....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Kelley Wolf Goes Deep on Supporting Danny, Julie’s Drama on ‘The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’

Click here to read the full article. When Kelley Wolf was first approached about reuniting with the cast of MTV’s “The Real World: New Orleans,” she was, she says, “extraordinarily skeptical.” While Wolf has remained somewhat of a public person as the wife of actor Scott Wolf — they met in 2002, two years after “New Orleans” first aired, and married in 2004 — she was deeply unsure she wanted to step back fully into the spotlight. “You know, we are middle aged people,” she says. “I’m a mom. I don’t usually put on makeup in the day. It felt like a...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Gene Wilder Doc Set at Wild Horse Pictures, Library Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. White Horse Pictures, the production company behind recent documentaries about the Beatles, Lucille Ball and the Bee Gees, is producing another look at a legendary entertainer: Gene Wilder. Library Films’ Chris Smith, the filmmaker behind projects such as “Bad Vegan” and “100 Foot Wave,” is directing the documentary about the star of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” and “Young Frankenstein,” which will be told through the perspective of Jordan Walker-Pearlman, the late actor’s nephew and a filmmaker in his own right. The documentary is produced in association with Sobey Road Entertainment and Harlem...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
J.a. Bayona
Person
Fede Álvarez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish#Society Of The Snow#Sierra Nevada#The Sierra Nevada
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Variety

Megan Fox: I Pre-Dated #MeToo and ‘Got Ridiculed’ for Calling Out Hollywood Misogyny

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox spoke candidly to Glamour UK about the “ridicule” she endured after speaking out against Hollywood misogyny early in her career. The actor often spoke out about being objectified on Michael Bay sets, including one infamous “Jimmy Kimmel Live” interview where she called out how creepy it was to have to dance in a bikini under a waterfall at age 15 while shooting a small part in “Bad Boys II.” Fox said bringing attention to Hollywood misogyny long before the #MeToo movement only made her a bigger punchline. “I think that I was...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Avatar 2: First Synopsis Reveals The Highly-Anticipated Sequel's Plot

After a decade-long of anticipation, James Cameron's much-awaited sequel to 2009's Avatar is finally slated this year. Pushing a December release date, fans are in for a treat after the sequel has unveiled the first trailer at 2022's Cinemacon, along with the sequel's official title and plot synopsis. While Director...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Kenneth Tsang Dies: Golden Age Hong Kong Film Actor Who Later Entered Hollywood Was 87

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth Tsang, who made his mark in Hong Kong’s golden age of film before coming to the US and scoring roles in several prominent movies, died at age 87 today. He was found after quarantining in a Hong Kong hotel after entering China from Singapore, per that country’s Covid-19 protocols. Tsang’d talent manager confirmed his death. “I’m deeply saddened by the news and will miss his laughter and his friendship,” Tsang’s manager, Andrew Ooi, said in a statement. “He was a pioneer and a legend of his time in the golden age of Hong Kong cinema,...
WORLD
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Quinta Brunson Could the Prom Queen of the Television Academy

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Judge Judy Sheindlin Sets Court Show ‘Tribunal’ at Amazon Freevee

Click here to read the full article. Judge Judy Sheindlin is expanding her relationship with Amazon Freevee, formerly IMDb TV, with a new courtroom show. Sheindlin will serve as creator and executive producer on “Tribunal,” which will feature a panel of three judges collectively adjudicating real cases. Scott Koondel will also serve as an executive producer. The three judges are: Judge Patricia DiMango, a former New York State Supreme Court Justice and Administrative Judge of the New York State Supreme Court, Criminal Term, Kings County; Judge Tanya Acker, a Yale Law School graduate, experienced civil litigator, former Judge Pro Tem in Los...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Why Elle Fanning Never Reached Out to Michelle Carter Before ‘The Girl From Plainville’: It Didn’t Feel ‘Appropriate’

Click here to read the full article. Elle Fanning has grown up on screen, starring in dozens of movies since her film debut two decades ago. Starting in 2020, she’s gained acclaim as Empress Catherine II in Hulu comedy “The Great.” But two weeks after wrapping production on Season 3, she dove into a much more serious project, Hulu’s “The Girl From Plainville,” playing another real person: Michelle Carter, the teen who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to end his life. The case played out in the media when Carter was indicted in 2015....
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Bad Bunny Is Officially Joining the Marvel Superhero Universe

Bad Bunny is reentering the ring—but this time, for the big screen. According to Deadline, the Puerto Rican reggaeton star will lead Sony's upcoming Marvel film El Muerto, portraying the title character, a known villain within the Spider-Man universe. The news was announced at CinemaCon yesterday, with the superstar making a surprise appearance to confirm the news.
MOVIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Tim McGraw and Murray Bartlett Lead Cut-Throat Field

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batgirl Reportedly Being Considered for Theatrical Release Due to HBO Max and Warner Media Changes

Longtime Warner Bros. executive Toby Emmerich is reportedly considering a theatrical release for Batgirl. The move, which would be a strategic change from the vision laid out by former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, is being mulled in the larger context of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Kilar is out, and new CEO David Zaslav may be more amenable to such a change, since HBO Max was Kilar's top priority. Puck reports that Warner Bros. and other studios may also be re-examining their larger streaming strategies in the wake of huge stock losses by Netflix after a relatively small drop in subscribers last quarter.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

59K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy