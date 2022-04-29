ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RHP Expands Delaware Presence

By Lucia Morosanu
multihousingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe manufactured home owner and operator acquired three more communities in the state, increasing its footprint by almost 700 homesites. After entering the North Carolina market at the beginning of the year, RHP Properties continues its buying spree. The company has expanded its Delaware footprint with a three-property manufactured...

www.multihousingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Man Wanted In Fatal Stabbing At Delaware Motel Arrested In Maryland

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A New Castle man wanted in a fatal stabbing outside a Delaware motel has been arrested in Maryland, police said. Police obtained a warrant charging Frank Deshields, 52, with first-degree murder in the April 10 stabbing death of Michael White of New Castle, Delaware State Police said in a news release. The U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Deshields on Wednesday at a home in Salisbury, Maryland, state police said. Deshields was charged as a fugitive of justice and he’s being held pending extradition to Delaware, police said. Troopers were called to the Super Lodge motel in New Castle on April 10 for a report of a stabbing and found 45-year-old White outside the motel suffering from an apparent stab wound to his torso, police said. White was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NEW CASTLE, DE
WHYY

Biden administration wants to expand wind energy off the coast of Delaware

The Biden administration has announced plans to expand offshore wind power in federal waters off the coasts of Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina. Federal officials made the announcement Wednesday at an offshore wind conference in Atlantic City. The move is part of a push by the Administration toward tackling climate change, in part by developing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.
DELAWARE STATE
mansionglobal.com

Historic Tennessee Farm and Estate Lists for $15 Million

A historic Tennessee estate known as Cannongate Farms came on the market earlier this month asking $15 million. estate known as Cannongate Farms came on the market earlier this month asking $15 million. The 109-acre property includes a newly built home constructed in painstaking detail to incorporate period Colonial style,...
REAL ESTATE
Cape Gazette

Step back in time at Delaware Defense Day

During Delaware Defense Day, visitors were able to take a step back in time to see what life was like at Fort Miles, the most heavily fortified base in the country during World War II. Located in what is now Cape Henlopen State Park, 32 guns, minefields and searchlights of...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware#Rhp#Manufactured Housing#North Carolina#Retail#Real Estate#Valley View Estates
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
UPI News

11 charged for trafficking 300 guns from Georgia to Pennsylvania

April 11 (UPI) -- Members of a gun-trafficking ring that transported nearly 300 firearms from Georgia to Pennsylvania, federal officials announced Monday. Eleven defendants led by 25-year-old Fredrick Norman, an Atlanta rapper also known as "Slowkey Fred," were charged with conspiracy to deal firearms without a license and to make a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Maryland bust nets $1M in drugs, 9 indictments, 34 guns

EASTON, Md. — Nine people have been indicted in connection with a drug bust conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies in Maryland, authorities announced this week. In a Tuesday news release, Maryland State Police said the Caroline County Drug Task Force probe focused on “a drug-trafficking organization believed to be distributing large amounts of cocaine, opioids, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines” along the Eastern Shore.
PRESTON, MD
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in California

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 982,322 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 300 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In California, deaths attributable to the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

9 Indicted, Over $1M In Drugs Seized & 34 Guns Confiscated In Eastern Shore Crackdown

EASTON, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities on Tuesday announced the indictments of nine Maryland residents as part of a multi-agency effort to dismantle a significant drug trafficking organization operating on the Eastern Shore. The crackdown netted 18 kilograms of cocaine, 2.7 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, 5.9 kilograms of methamphetamine, 170 pounds of marijuana and 34 guns, three of them ghost guns, Maryland State Police Lt. Adam Howard told reporters. “A half-kilogram of fentanyl was taken in and 2.2 kilograms of heroin were taken in,” Caroline County State’s Attorney Joseph Riley said. “According to the DEA, that’s enough fentanyl to kill 230,000 people,...
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
i95 ROCK

Florida Beats Up on Connecticut in Best State Rankings

Each year, the publication U.S. News & World Report takes a deep dive using 70 different metrics to find the 'Best States' in the country and their rankings in several categories. Thousands of data points determine the "Best States" ranking to measure how well states perform for their citizens. In...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy