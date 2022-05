I'm a fan of John Sterling. Long before Sterling began his 33-season (and counting) tenure as the lead radio voice of the New York Yankees in 1989, I was following his career. His well known calls of "Ball game over. Yankees win. Theeeee Yankees win", or when a Bronx Bomber has slugged a home run, and listeners along the Yankees' radio network are treated to - "It is high. It is far. It is gone", I could pick out Sterling voice out of a line up of sportscasters with one ear tied behind my back.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO