Easy Granola Recipe

If you have a soft spot for fudge recipes, then we have the perfect dessert for you to try out. This tasty peanut butter fudge is a step outside of traditional chocolate variety, and it definitely should hit a sweet spot for peanut butter lovers. Aside from the fantastic taste, there are several other thing that make this recipe a no-brainer to try. These easy peanut butter fudge bars take just a few minutes to complete — and the less work, the better, right? As another bonus, they only require a few ingredients, making them super affordable.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO