CORRECTED-Malaysia c.bank announces 5 winners of digital bank licenses

 2 days ago

(Changes the word “applicants” in headline to “winners”)

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank on Friday announced five consortia had successfully bid for digital bank licenses in the country.

The successful bidders were: Boost Holdings Sdn. Bhd. and RHB Bank Berhad; GSX Bank and Kuok Brothers, Sea Limited and YTL Digital Capital Sdn Bhd; Aeon Financial Service Co. Ltd, Aeon Credit Service Berhad and Moneylion Inc; and KAF Investment Bank. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

