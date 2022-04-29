CORRECTED-Malaysia c.bank announces 5 winners of digital bank licenses

(Changes the word “applicants” in headline to “winners”)

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank on Friday announced five consortia had successfully bid for digital bank licenses in the country.

The successful bidders were: Boost Holdings Sdn. Bhd. and RHB Bank Berhad; GSX Bank and Kuok Brothers, Sea Limited and YTL Digital Capital Sdn Bhd; Aeon Financial Service Co. Ltd, Aeon Credit Service Berhad and Moneylion Inc; and KAF Investment Bank. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)