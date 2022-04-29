ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Best 20 prospects available after Round 1 of 2022 NFL draft

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IMyT_0fNo27BE00

After pulling the trigger on a day-one trade with the rival Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings will start near the top of the board in day two of the 2022 NFL draft on Friday.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has a great opportunity to get things back on track after coming out on the short end of the stick on the deal with the Lions.

Granted, things might ultimately still fall in the Vikings’ favor, but it was an awfully generous trade with the team sending over their No. 12 and No. 46 picks for the No. 32, 34 and 66 picks in return.

The good news is the Vikings managed to snag Georgia safety Lewis Cine at the end of the first round. Depending on how things unfold in the second and third rounds on Friday, there are still plenty of prospects that can help them address areas of need.

Here are the 20 best available prospects still on the draft board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGvB3_0fNo27BE00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmhE0_0fNo27BE00
Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29flPh_0fNo27BE00
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qBEQ_0fNo27BE00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZKVWV_0fNo27BE00
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41dLup_0fNo27BE00
Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wowpI_0fNo27BE00
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zV8iv_0fNo27BE00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYUXR_0fNo27BE00
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11sFTH_0fNo27BE00
Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBafH_0fNo27BE00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SK55N_0fNo27BE00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjlbj_0fNo27BE00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pYOQ_0fNo27BE00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Knx1c_0fNo27BE00
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMokg_0fNo27BE00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WT4wV_0fNo27BE00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7tG7_0fNo27BE00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cijyY_0fNo27BE00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cX0E_0fNo27BE00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Old NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Is Going Viral

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft kicks off later tonight, which has some people reliving viral moments of previous drafts. The official Twitter Sports page asked fans to name the most unforgettable draft moments. ESPN host and insider Field Yates didn’t disappoint, giving fans one of the most viral moments in recent memory.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The wide receiver Aaron Rodgers really wanted the Packers to get in 2022 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mom Who Went Viral At The NFL Draft

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL draft, former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was viewed as the consensus No. 1 pick. It wasn’t exactly a slam dunk, but he was viewed as the best overall prospect. Well, when the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the No. 1 overall pick, it wasn’t Hutchinson.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Draft Board#The Good News#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts’ Reaction To Trade Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday night, acquiring star wideout A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown, who was set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract, has already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed. Since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight

Tonight has been a good one for Ohio State wide receivers. Three consecutive former Buckeyes just came off the board in the first round of the NFL Draft. First, the New York Jets took Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick. Then, the New Orleans Saints traded up to pick Chris Olave at No. 11.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grades for all 32 first-round picks

First-round picks Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports There were picks—and the commissioner was getting hugged and picked up plenty—during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. How did each team do? Let's take a look...1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, Georgia Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports The Jacksonville Jaguars went for potential over a sure thing. Time will tell if the risk was worth it, but this isn't a tea, that has time to gamble. Walker had six sacks in Georgia's national championship season. He also had 7.5 tackles for a loss.  Have to wonder if they could have traded back...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs are open for business leading up to the first round of the NFL Draft. Kansas City is reportedly motivated to trade up and they have the picks to make it happen. The Chiefs have 12 picks in the draft, eight of which are in the first four rounds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Comments On Packers Draft: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers shocked their fan base this Thursday night, using their first-round picks on Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. The majority of the fan base wanted the Packers to draft a wide receiver. Aaron Rodgers, however, is content with the team’s draft strategy. While on The Pat...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

103K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy