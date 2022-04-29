ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Coyote attacks girl in Huntington Beach: Police

By Cameron Kiszla, Erin Myers
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28F6yV_0fNo0qRk00

A girl was attacked by a coyote in Huntington Beach Thursday night, the Huntington Beach Police Department announced in a press release .

The attack at about 9:45 p.m. took place on the beach, north of the pier, police said.

The child, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a local hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” the release added.

“The HBPD is working in coordination with the California Department of Fish and Game in
tracking and euthanizing the coyote involved,” police said.

Police said they have been “conducting increased trapping efforts throughout the city over
the last several weeks.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 714-960-8811.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 5

Related
KTLA

Store owner shot 9-year-old at Victorville mall, police say

Police say the suspect accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl at the Mall of Victor Valley on Tuesday has been taken into custody. The Victorville Police Department identified him as 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell, a co-owner of Sole Addicts. He was chasing two shoplifters out of his store and fired multiple shots at them, but the […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Man holds ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, shoots at her: San Bernardino PD

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly holding his girlfriend at gunpoint and shooting at her, San Bernardino police said Wednesday. The incident occurred sometime in February, when 33-year-old Larry Rey allegedly held his ex-girlfriend against her will. Rey then allegedly shot at her when she tried to get away, […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Huntington Beach, CA
Accidents
Huntington Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Huntington Beach, CA
City
Coyote, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Hbpd
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Barstow couple accused of abusing, killing their 1-year-old son

The parents of a 1-year-old boy who died from injuries that police say are clear signs of abuse have been arrested. Ricardo Mendez, 27, and Antanita Miller, 24, were arrested Monday after the body of their 1-year-old son was brought to a Pomona hospital with injuries that were “consistent with ongoing abuse.” Police say the […]
BARSTOW, CA
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

KTLA

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy