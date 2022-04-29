Tidewater Rotary Club members clean up Easton stream

EASTON — Tidewater Rotary Club members volunteered several hours of their time to help clean up the community on behalf of the Town of Easton.

Rotarians picked up trash along the stream bed of Papermill Branch, located near the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. Storm run-off often deposits garbage and debris that has not been disposed of properly into this waterway. This pollution is more than an eyesore, it can eventually find its way into the Chesapeake Bay.

“This cleanup effort helps the town and Bay because storm runoff continually deposits cans, bottles, plastic, and pretty much anything that you don’t want in the watershed,” Tidewater Rotary member and project organizer Steven Waltrich said.

Members collected nearly a dozen trash bags filled with trash and a ladder that was discarded improperly in the area. Tidewater Rotary worked with Kody Cario, project manager for the Town of Easton, who identified where the cleanup assistance was most beneficial.

“We thank Kody and the Town of Easton for working with us and allowing us help them with this initiative,” Tidewater Rotary Club President Chuck Lennon said. “The Town does a wonderful job keeping Easton safe and clean, but they cannot get into every single nook and cranny of the city. We hope to do something like this a few times each year and invite our community to help us do their part to keep the town clean.”

The community can visit www.tidewaterrotary.org to sign up for programs like this, other events, fundraisers and initiatives organized by the club throughout the year.