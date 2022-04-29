Get Overnight Realistic Wigs From Nadula Company

If your dry lips have you layering on lip balm for what feels like the fiftieth time in one day, it's time to rethink your plan of attack. While it may sound counterintuitive, an exfoliating lip scrub can help moisturize your lips and smooth away flaky skin, giving you an opportunity to start fresh. But just like you want to avoid too-harsh exfoliants for your face and body, the best lip scrubs for dry lips use gentle physical exfoliants to smooth and buff your lips without causing irritation. Fine sugar crystals (like the kind you put in your coffee) are the most common exfoliating ingredient you’ll find in most lip scrubs. You'll also want to be sure to choose a scrub that contains nourishing ingredients like sweet almond oil, jojoba seed oil, and vitamin E — this way, your lips won’t be left feeling dry after you’ve scrubbed all the dead skin away.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO