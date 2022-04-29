ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Adds assist in return

Kopitar logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Kopitar rested...

LA Kings fall 3-2 in OT in Dustin Brown’s final regular-season game

Anze Kopitar said it was his decision to put the “C” on Dustin Brown’s jersey on Thursday. In the final regular-season game of the year, the LA Kings fell 3-2 in overtime to the Vancouver Canucks, finishing with 99 points. While Anze Kopitar returned to the lineup, it was Dustin Brown who donned the captain’s “C” on his sweater in what was the final regular-season game of his career.
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
Chris Driedger, Kraken shut out Sharks

Chris Driedger made 24 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Seattle Kraken won the final home game of their inaugural campaign, defeating the San Jose Sharks 3-0 Friday night. Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson and Victor Rask scored for the Kraken (27-48-6, 60 points), who snapped a...
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Lends helper Friday

Pietrangelo produced an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pietrangelo earned four assists over his last 11 games of the season. The 32-year-old's second season in Vegas was fairly similar to the first, with the added benefit of mostly staying healthy. The defenseman finished with 13 goals, 44 points, 227 shots on net, 164 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. He picked up a career-high four points while shorthanded this season while serving as a fixture in the top four.
Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
Kings News & Rumors: Anderson, Brown, & More

In this edition of Los Angeles Kings News & Rumors, I’ll be discussing Mikey Anderson being recognized as one of the best shutdown defensemen in the league by The Athletic, the Kings ending the regular season with 99 points and Dustin Brown‘s last regular-season game with the team.
Flyers 5: Takeaways from the 2021-22 Season

A season that felt like it lasted an eternity finally came to an official end on Friday night as the Flyers closed out the 2021-22 schedule with a 4-2 loss against the Ottawa Senators. The offseason will present its challenges for a team in need of an overhaul and massive...
Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Expected back in 2022-23

Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
Dion Phaneuf’s Net Worth in 2022

Dion Phaneuf is a retired professional hockey player who played in the National Hockey League for 17 years. He played for the Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and the Los Angeles Kings throughout his career. He also represented the Canadian national hockey team five times in his career and he won a silver and gold medal at the World Junior Hockey Championship and a gold medal in the Men’s World Ice Hockey Championships. In this article, however, we will be talking about Dion Phaneuf’s net worth in 2022.
Boston faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Almost at full strength

Mayfield (lower body) expects to be fully recovered as he and the Islanders go into the offseason, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Mayfield missed the last 21 games of the season due to the injury. The Islanders suffered on defense without his physical presence. He finished the season with three goals and 18 points and a rating of minus-5 in 61 games. Mayfield should anchor the second pair on defense for the Islanders again next season.
