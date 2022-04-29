ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kings' Adrian Kempe: Scores in regular-season finale

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kempe scored a goal on seven shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
NHL

LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks: How to Watch

Ahead of a first round matchup against Edmonton, the Kings finish off the regular season in Canada against Canucks. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vancouver Canucks:. When: Thursday, April 28 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia) Watch: Bally Sports West.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Dustin Brown to retire after 18 seasons with Kings

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown will retire after this season, his 18th with the club. The 37-year-old made the announcement Thursday ahead of the Kings' regular-season finale. Los Angeles will face Edmonton in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Brown has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Kasper Kulonummi – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Jokerit U20 (SM-sarja) NHL Central Scouting: 28th (among EU skaters) While first round talents Brad Lambert and Joakim Kemell are getting most of the attention as the top prospects to come out of Finland, the talent doesn’t stop there as there are plenty of names that should garner some attention. One of them is defenseman Kasper Kulonummi.
NHL
Yardbarker

Ducks News & Rumors: Shattenkirk, Vaakanainen & More

The Anaheim Ducks’ 2021-22 season is officially in the books after their final game last night. So too concludes the career of captain Ryan Getzlaf, who played his final game in the NHL on Sunday night. Shattenkirk Plays in All 82 Games. After missing the very last game of...
NHL
NHL

Dustin Brown Set to Retire Following 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

LA Kings to Hold Press Conference Tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. in El Segundo. Dustin Brown, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and the Kings all-time leader in regular-season games played, announced today his retirement from the NHL at the conclusion of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Kings will hold...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 Regular Season By the Numbers

Just like that 82 games later, the Colorado Avalanche have completed another - this time record-shattering - regular season. It was quite the exhilarating ride as the Avalanche fiercely contended and established themselves as one of the top teams in the NHL for the majority of their historic campaign. Perhaps more impressively, the team did so in the face of adversity like ailments that prevented the team from ever dressing a fully healthy lineup.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Kings News & Rumors: Anderson, Brown, & More

In this edition of Los Angeles Kings News & Rumors, I’ll be discussing Mikey Anderson being recognized as one of the best shutdown defensemen in the league by The Athletic, the Kings ending the regular season with 99 points and Dustin Brown‘s last regular-season game with the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Retreats to bench

Stassi isn't starting Thursday against Cleveland, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi went 2-for-6 with two runs, a walk and three strikeouts in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last five games. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Preds Conclude Regular Season with Loss to Coyotes

Nashville Set to Face Colorado in Round One of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Predators scored 3 quick goals in the 1st, including a stellar backhander from Eeli Tolvanen, but it was not enough as they fell 5-4 05:09 •. The Nashville Predators concluded their 2021-22 regular-season schedule by falling...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Picks up two points in win

Karlsson recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over St. Louis. Karlsson scored early in the third period before adding an assist three minutes later on a Jonathan Marchessault goal. The goal was the 29-year-old center's first in six games. Karlsson finishes the season with 12 goals and 23 assists in 67 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Jets take win streak into matchup with the Kraken

LINE: Jets -219, Kraken +175; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets head into a matchup with the Seattle Kraken as winners of three consecutive games. Winnipeg is 37-32-11 overall and 19-15-3 at home. The Jets have a -6 scoring differential, with 243 total goals scored and 249 allowed.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes pair of helpers

Dadonov provided two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Dadonov ended his three-game point drought Friday. The 33-year-old winger had an up-and-down first season with the Golden Knights. Overall, he posted 20 goals, 23 assists, 177 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-4 rating, but it took a noticeable surge after the trade deadline --16 points in as many games -- to make his season numbers look more respectable. He has one year left on his contract, but Dadonov could be a trade candidate if the Golden Knights need to free up cap space.
NHL

