Kings' Rasmus Kupari: Contributes assist Thursday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kupari provided an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Kupari snapped his five-game point...

www.cbssports.com

theScore

Kings' Dustin Brown to retire after playoffs

Veteran Dustin Brown will retire following the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Los Angeles Kings announced Thursday. Brown has spent his entire 18-season NHL career with the Kings since they drafted him 13th overall in 2003, and he's Los Angeles' all-time leader in regular-season games played. The 37-year-old captained the...
Yardbarker

LA Kings fall 3-2 in OT in Dustin Brown’s final regular-season game

Anze Kopitar said it was his decision to put the “C” on Dustin Brown’s jersey on Thursday. In the final regular-season game of the year, the LA Kings fell 3-2 in overtime to the Vancouver Canucks, finishing with 99 points. While Anze Kopitar returned to the lineup, it was Dustin Brown who donned the captain’s “C” on his sweater in what was the final regular-season game of his career.
The Hockey Writers

Kasper Kulonummi – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Jokerit U20 (SM-sarja) NHL Central Scouting: 28th (among EU skaters) While first round talents Brad Lambert and Joakim Kemell are getting most of the attention as the top prospects to come out of Finland, the talent doesn’t stop there as there are plenty of names that should garner some attention. One of them is defenseman Kasper Kulonummi.
Hurricanes close out regular season with sixth win in row, defeat Devils

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes finished the regular season with their sixth straight win, 6-3 against the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Thursday. Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and two assists after missing five games with a lower-body injury, and Antti Raanta made 27 saves for the Hurricanes (54-20-8), who haven't lost since April 16, a 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers recall defenceman Philip Broberg

The Edmonton Oilers recalled defenceman Philip Broberg from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors Thursday morning. Broberg, 20, has spent two previous stints with the Oilers this year. He played eight games between Nov. 20 and Dec. 7 scoring one assist, then was recalled when Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson were promoted to the NHL.
3 Game Essentials | Kraken vs. Sharks | April 29

Players and coach give props to Kraken faithful ahead of Friday's Fan Appreciation Night. Plus, Jordan Eberle on turnaround seasons. Friday is Fan Appreciation Night at Climate Pledge Arena with the final home game of the inaugural season. But, believe it, players and coach Dave Hakstol have highly valued the Kraken faithful all season long.
Yardbarker

Ducks Prospects: Drew, McTavish & More

The college hockey season may be over, but the Anaheim Ducks still have plenty of prospects in the thick of playoffs and several others about to enter playoff series of their own. Drew Makes NHL Debut. Due to a myriad of injuries, Hunter Drew was recalled from the San Diego...
FOX Sports

CF Montreal hosts Atlanta United in conference action

Atlanta United FC (3-3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (3-3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Montreal +118, Atlanta United FC +223, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal and Atlanta United hit the pitch in conference action. Montreal is 2-3-2 in Eastern Conference...
Rasmus Kupari
NHL

Capitals will win Stanley Cup led by core group from 2018 champions

NHL-best road record will be positive on run to second title. The Washington Capitals' road to the Stanley Cup won't be easy, but they are equipped to traverse it and celebrate their second championship. The Capitals (44-26-12) haven't won a series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since winning the Cup...
FOX Sports

Boston faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Retreats to bench

Stassi isn't starting Thursday against Cleveland, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi went 2-for-6 with two runs, a walk and three strikeouts in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last five games. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
Post-Game Instant Analysis: San Jose at Seattle

Commanding performance by the Kraken delivers a 3-0 win on Fan Appreciation Night. Tonight was about the fans and thanking them for their support all season, and the Kraken found the best way possible to do that: delivering a win. From the first moment of puck drop, Seattle skated to offensive control, holding the zone for just shy of half the game (27:03). The home team also built the offensive advantage in even-strength play, with goals coming from Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson and Victor Rask. The team played a disciplined game, taking only two penalties - although they resulted in a two-man advantage for San Jose for 1:12 of game play - but the penalty-kill unit held strong, backed by Chris Driedger in net. Driedger was strong throughout all 60 minutes and delivered the fifth shutout of his career to seal the three-goal victory.
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes pair of helpers

Dadonov provided two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Dadonov ended his three-game point drought Friday. The 33-year-old winger had an up-and-down first season with the Golden Knights. Overall, he posted 20 goals, 23 assists, 177 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-4 rating, but it took a noticeable surge after the trade deadline --16 points in as many games -- to make his season numbers look more respectable. He has one year left on his contract, but Dadonov could be a trade candidate if the Golden Knights need to free up cap space.
97.3 ESPN

Flyers 5: Takeaways from the 2021-22 Season

A season that felt like it lasted an eternity finally came to an official end on Friday night as the Flyers closed out the 2021-22 schedule with a 4-2 loss against the Ottawa Senators. The offseason will present its challenges for a team in need of an overhaul and massive...
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Expected back in 2022-23

Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
B's Fall to Toronto in Regular Season Finale

Boston set to face Hurricanes in first round of playoffs beginning Monday night. TORONTO - The B's started out on the right foot in Friday night's game vs. Toronto with Trent Frederic scoring just under two minutes into the game. Unfortunately for the B's, the Leafs responded with three goals in the first and two more in the third to capture a 5-2 win in the regular season finale at Scotiabank Arena. The setback secured Boston's place at the No. 1 wild card team in the Eastern Conference and a first-round matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, which will begin on Monday night in Raleigh.
