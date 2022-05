The Dallas Stars wrap up their 2021-22 regular season with a home game against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. The Stars clinched a playoff berth with one point in an overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. However, they still have the ability to catch Nashville for the top wild card on the final day of the season. Basically, 8th place would put them against the conference champion Colorado Avalanche and keep them in the Central Division, which seems tougher, while 7th would see them fly to Calgary to take on the Flames and fight on the Pacific side of the bracket.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO