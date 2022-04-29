ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores 24 in series-clinching win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Brunson recorded 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes during...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Suns move into Round 2, where the Mavericks will await

Chris Paul is still looking for his perfect ending. A perfect entry to Round 2 will have to suffice for now. Paul and the Phoenix Suns — the team with the best record in the NBA this season — have moved on to the Western Conference semifinals, where a matchup with fourth-seeded Dallas awaits. It’ll start in Phoenix on Monday night. And Paul is coming off the perfect game: 14 for 14 from the field, 4 for 4 from the foul line, 33 points in the Game 6 first-round series-clincher for Phoenix at New Orleans on Thursday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Jazz Choke at Home, Lose Game 6 & Series to Mavs

And just like that, the Utah Jazz's season is over. Despite fans holding onto hope that Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz could overcome Monday night's historically bad showing and bounce back at home to tie the series back up, the Dallas Mavericks prevailed in Game 6, 98-96. Game 6 started...
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Blast Utah Jazz After Dallas Mavericks Send Them To Cancun: "Luka Officially Ended The Donovan Mitchell And Rudy Gobert Era"

The Dallas Mavericks have progressed to their first second-round playoff series since they won the 2011 Championship. Despite missing Luka Doncic for the first three games of the series, the Mavericks fought admirably while being led by Jalen Brunson. The Utah Jazz couldn't match up to the Mavs on both ends and have been eliminated in the first round in two of the last three seasons.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Basketball
City
Star, TX
CBS Sports

Eagles draft Cam Jurgens at No. 53: Scouting report, three things to know about Philly's newest center

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Nebraska center Cam Jurgens, one of the top interior lineman in the class, with the No. 51 overall pick (Round 2) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jurgens is set up to eventually take over for Jason Kelce on the Eagles offensive line, when the All-Pro center does indeed retire. Philadelphia adds even more depth to an already deep offensive line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Nears triple-double in Game 6 win

Doncic produced 24 points (8-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals over 42 minutes during Thursday's 98-96 win over the Jazz. Doncic produced his lowest scoring output of the three games in the series in which he played, but he registered his highest assist total and made an impact on the defensive end with a pair of blocks and steals. He and Jalen Brunson each scored 24 points for Dallas, and two other Mavericks players scored at least 18. That scoring balance could be necessary in the team's next series, as Dallas will face off against Phoenix, who owned the NBA's top record during the regular season. Doncic played in only one game versus Phoenix during the regular season, putting up a 28/8/8 line but shooting just 9-for-23 from the field in a Jan. 20 loss.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Brunson
Yardbarker

What A Relief: Mavs Face Suns In West Semifinals With Burden Lifted

Finally, after 11 long years, the Dallas Mavericks have won a playoff series after finishing off the Utah Jazz in six games Thursday night. The Mavs still have their sights set on higher goals than just a first-round win, but make no mistake, there is a huge sense of relief rippling through the franchise right now.
PHOENIX, AZ
WFAA

Mavs vs. Suns Round 2: How to get tickets, when the team will be in Dallas and where to watch

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are headed to the second round of the Western Conference NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2011 after beating the Utah Jazz 98-96 in Game 6 to win that first-round series 4-2. The No. 4 seed Mavs will now take on the No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns, who had the best record in the NBA during the regular season at 64-18. The first Dallas home game at the American Airlines Center will happen on Friday, May 6 with an 8:30 p.m. tip-off.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#Jazz#Fg#The Star Point Guard
FOX Sports

Mavs move on to Suns, reminding Kidd a bit of their past

Luka Doncic and his teammates remind Jason Kidd a little of the last Dallas Mavericks team to advance in the playoffs. The coach now was the point guard then when the Mavericks had split the first four games of the 2011 playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers. He recalls people thinking Dallas might not even get out of that series.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Gains new passing target

The Eagles bolstered the pass-catching corps that Hurts (ankle) will be working with this coming season by trading for wideout A.J. Brown, Tim McManus of ESPN reports. The 6-foot-1, 226 pound Brown -- who subsequently agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles -- will provide the team with a talented and experienced wideout to pair with 6-foot, 170-pounder DeVonta Smith, who Philadelphia drafted 10th overall last year. Along with that improved 1-2 WR punch, Hurts also has a quality tight end to throw to in Dallas Goedert, with the likes of Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal and Jalen Reagor also in the mix for passing targets. Hurts, who is bouncing back from an offseason procedure on his ankle, thus has a chance to grow as a passer in his third season as a pro; any improvement on that front would bolster the 2020 second-rounder's fantasy prospects, which last season were driven by his production as a rusher (784 yards, 10 TDs).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Out with orbital fracture

Embiid will be listed as out ahead of Game 1 of the 76ers' second-round matchup with the Heat on Monday due to the right orbital fracture and mild concussion sustained he sustained in Thursday's Game 6 victory over Toronto, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The injuries keep piling up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' George Springer: Goes yard twice in win

Springer went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Astros. Springer opened the game with his 46th career leadoff homer, and his long ball in the third inning wound up providing the final margin of victory. After going through a slump in the middle of April, Springer has picked up the pace in a big way, going 11-for-31 (.355) with four homers six RBI and eight runs over his last eight games.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy