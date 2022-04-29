Missouri’s farm income appears on pace for another record year

ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
It's been said that you should keep your friends close and your enemies closer. If that's true, then Missouri is a model state as the states who claim to hate it the most are the ones most people are moving there from. Stacker shared a fun story recently counting down...
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators gave final approval early Friday to a bill that authorizes betting on sporting events, with most of the state’s revenues from it going to efforts to lure the Missouri-based Kansas City Chiefs to the Kansas side of the metropolitan area. The Republican-controlled...
Comments / 0