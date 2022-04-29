Missouri National Guard sending military help to Ukraine

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
As Russian forces focus on seizing Ukraine’s Donbas, the United States has begun rushing 90 howitzers—the famed 155mm artillery guns used by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps—to help repel the invaders in the flat, largely rural region. But how much will they help?. “Artillery is a...
Ukrainian soldiers fired grad rockets at Russian positions in the Luhansk region on Tuesday. Ukraine's armed forces operations command said in the past week its forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions had repulsed 63 Russian attacks, destroyed 55 tanks and dozens more vehicles.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia has imposed sanctions against Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg, Vice President Kamala Harris, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, and 26 other Americans. The country’s Ministry of...
Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the feds.
A superyacht worker claims the vessel’s captain once had to deploy sonic weapons against Kalashnikov-wielding pirates on inflatable boats in the Arabian Sea. The episode was one of many surreal scenes an anonymous worker detailed in a piece published Sunday in The Times of London. The captain, according to...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The United States has spent roughly $3.4 billion on sending military assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. The latest $800 million package, unveiled in mid-March, includes funds earmarked to gift Kyiv a brand-new line of drones that have never been deployed in combat before.
April 24 (Reuters) - Russian forces attempted to storm the Ukrainian-held Azovstal steel plant in the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments last week that the complex did not need to be taken. Ukraine's armed forces command wrote on Facebook...
The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
Comments / 0