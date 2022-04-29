ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri National Guard sending military help to Ukraine

kzimksim.com
 2 days ago

The Missouri National Guard is sending military...

kzimksim.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Defense One

How Much Can US Howitzers Help Ukraine?

As Russian forces focus on seizing Ukraine’s Donbas, the United States has begun rushing 90 howitzers—the famed 155mm artillery guns used by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps—to help repel the invaders in the flat, largely rural region. But how much will they help?. “Artillery is a...
MILITARY
CBS News

Ukraine army fires rockets at Russian military targets

Ukrainian soldiers fired grad rockets at Russian positions in the Luhansk region on Tuesday. Ukraine's armed forces operations command said in the past week its forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions had repulsed 63 Russian attacks, destroyed 55 tanks and dozens more vehicles.
MILITARY
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Fortune

Meet the Phoenix Ghost, a secretive new drone the U.S. fast-tracked for delivery to Ukraine

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The United States has spent roughly $3.4 billion on sending military assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. The latest $800 million package, unveiled in mid-March, includes funds earmarked to gift Kyiv a brand-new line of drones that have never been deployed in combat before.
COMBAT SPORTS
Reuters

Ukraine's military says Russian forces are trying to storm Azovstal plant

April 24 (Reuters) - Russian forces attempted to storm the Ukrainian-held Azovstal steel plant in the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments last week that the complex did not need to be taken. Ukraine's armed forces command wrote on Facebook...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY

