Hockey

Kings' Brendan Lemieux: Deals assist in overtime loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lemieux notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings....

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Sharks, Oilers, Golden Knights, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, did the New York Rangers lose two of their key players? Will the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers have answers when it comes to Evander Kane’s situation before the playoffs begin?. What’s next for the Vegas Golden Knights, who were officially eliminated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Preview: Red Wings wrap up season in New Jersey on Friday

The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their 2021-22 season on Friday, squaring off against the New Jersey Devils for the second time in six days. Puck drop from Prudential Center is set for 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network. Friday's game is the third...
DETROIT, MI
Person
Brendan Lemieux
Yardbarker

Connor continues breaking records, Ehlers’ offensive explosion, Comrie’s first NHL shutout: Three takeaways from Jets’ 4-0 shutout victory over Flyers

Playing in front of a home crowd at Canada Life Centre, the Winnipeg Jets displayed a second straight quality performance as they provided their fans with something to cheer about against the Philadelphia Flyers. Taking control of this game in the opening period, with the Jets on the power play,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Rangers Gerard Gallant should win the Jack Adams Award

The New York Rangers season will come to a close on Friday night when they square off against the Washington Capitals. Win, Lose, or Draw (actually lose in OT or a Shootout) Gerard Gallant should be the winner of the Jack Adams Award as head coach of the year. Each...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
#Pim
NHL

Nick Suzuki wins the Canadiens' Molson Cup Player of the Year

MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki has been named the winner of the Molson Cup Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season. The first-time recipient earned the monthly award outright in November and, uniquely, was named co-winner of the trophy in March, alongside Cole Caufield. The trophy is...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' George Springer: Goes yard twice in win

Springer went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Astros. Springer opened the game with his 46th career leadoff homer, and his long ball in the third inning wound up providing the final margin of victory. After going through a slump in the middle of April, Springer has picked up the pace in a big way, going 11-for-31 (.355) with four homers six RBI and eight runs over his last eight games.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Signal Beginning of New Era with Blashill Departure

On day one of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 offseason, general manager Steve Yzerman wasted no time and reshaped the team in a big way. Yzerman announced Saturday afternoon that the organization would not renew the contract of head coach Jeff Blashill, as well as assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Selajko. Prior to the news, Blashill was the second-longest tenured coach in the NHL, trailing only Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. In 537 games behind the bench with the Red Wings, Blashill compiled a record of 204-261-72, and posted a record of 1-4 in the team’s only playoff games during his tenure. This was the 48-year-old’s first head coaching gig in the NHL.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Expected back in 2022-23

Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings not bringing back head coach Jeff Blashill

Jeff Blashill’s contract as head coach of the Red Wings was set to expire at the end of this season and he will not be receiving another one. The team announced that Blashill’s deal will not be renewed while Detroit is also parting ways with assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

First coach falls as Detroit Red Wings fire Jeff Blashill

After another disappointing season in Detroit, they will be looking for a new bench boss. Thing likely got very stale in the Motor City after 7 season with Blashill being the bench. Blashill, 48, will finish his tenure as the Red Wings coach with a record of 204-261-72. He ranks...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Connor Hellebuyck makes 32 saves, Jets beat Flames 3-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the playoff-bound Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night. Blake Wheeler, Mason Appleton and Brenden Dillon scored for Winnipeg. The Jets will conclude the season Sunday at home against the Seattle Kraken. Matthew Tkachuk scored...
NHL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Throws seven shutout innings

Kelly (2-1) earned the win Saturday against St. Louis, striking out four while allowing just two hits and no walks across seven shutout innings. It's been a remarkable start to the season for the 33-year-old righty, who now owns a 1.27 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through five starts. He's still not getting all that many strikeouts, as his strikeout rate dropped to 22.8 percent following Saturday's start, but he's been effective at keeping runners off the basepaths. The only times a Cardinal reached second base against him in this outing were on a pair of steals and an error. He'll look to keep the hot start going next week, when he lines up to face the Rockies at home.
PHOENIX, AZ

