ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Lights lamp Thursday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Vilardi scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Vilardi...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Kings' Dustin Brown to retire after playoffs

Veteran Dustin Brown will retire following the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Los Angeles Kings announced Thursday. Brown has spent his entire 18-season NHL career with the Kings since they drafted him 13th overall in 2003, and he's Los Angeles' all-time leader in regular-season games played. The 37-year-old captained the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Kasper Kulonummi – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Jokerit U20 (SM-sarja) NHL Central Scouting: 28th (among EU skaters) While first round talents Brad Lambert and Joakim Kemell are getting most of the attention as the top prospects to come out of Finland, the talent doesn’t stop there as there are plenty of names that should garner some attention. One of them is defenseman Kasper Kulonummi.
NHL
Yardbarker

LA Kings fall 3-2 in OT in Dustin Brown’s final regular-season game

Anze Kopitar said it was his decision to put the “C” on Dustin Brown’s jersey on Thursday. In the final regular-season game of the year, the LA Kings fell 3-2 in overtime to the Vancouver Canucks, finishing with 99 points. While Anze Kopitar returned to the lineup, it was Dustin Brown who donned the captain’s “C” on his sweater in what was the final regular-season game of his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NHL

Dustin Brown Set to Retire Following 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

LA Kings to Hold Press Conference Tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. in El Segundo. Dustin Brown, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and the Kings all-time leader in regular-season games played, announced today his retirement from the NHL at the conclusion of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Kings will hold...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf named to AHL’s First All-Star Team

Stockton Heat goaltender Dustin Wolf has been named to the American Hockey League’s end-of-season First All-Star Team. Wolf, 21, is the first rookie goalie to be named to the First All-Star Team since current Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray received the honour as a member of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2014–15.
STOCKTON, CA
Yardbarker

Ducks News & Rumors: Shattenkirk, Vaakanainen & More

The Anaheim Ducks’ 2021-22 season is officially in the books after their final game last night. So too concludes the career of captain Ryan Getzlaf, who played his final game in the NHL on Sunday night. Shattenkirk Plays in All 82 Games. After missing the very last game of...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Gerard Gallant should win the Jack Adams Award

The New York Rangers season will come to a close on Friday night when they square off against the Washington Capitals. Win, Lose, or Draw (actually lose in OT or a Shootout) Gerard Gallant should be the winner of the Jack Adams Award as head coach of the year. Each...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Vilardi
NHL

GAME DAY | Canucks vs. Kings

Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Kings this season: Dec. 6 (4-0 W), Dec. 30 (road), Apr. 28 (home). The Canucks are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games vs Los Angeles (4-0-1 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 115-101-32-11 all-time record in 259...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kings News & Rumors: Anderson, Brown, & More

In this edition of Los Angeles Kings News & Rumors, I’ll be discussing Mikey Anderson being recognized as one of the best shutdown defensemen in the league by The Athletic, the Kings ending the regular season with 99 points and Dustin Brown‘s last regular-season game with the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Penguins defeat Blue Jackets, to face Rangers in first round of playoffs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the New York Rangers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Friday. Pittsburgh (46-25-11) finished third in the Metropolitan Division, three points ahead of the Washington Capitals, who lost...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Boston faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kings#Minus 5
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Retreats to bench

Stassi isn't starting Thursday against Cleveland, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi went 2-for-6 with two runs, a walk and three strikeouts in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last five games. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Kings will win Stanley Cup led by Quick, core group

Looking to repeat surprising run to 2012 championship in Brown's farewell tour. The Los Angeles Kings have unexpectedly won the Stanley Cup before. They can do it again. The odds are against the Kings, who enter the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Pacific Division after clinching a postseason berth for the first time since 2018. But Los Angeles was also a long shot 10 years ago when it entered as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and rolled to its first Stanley Cup championship by going 16-4.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Expected back in 2022-23

Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Chased early in finale

Berube stopped five of eight shots before being replaced by Elvis Merzlikins midway through the first period of Friday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins. The Blue Jackets didn't even have a shot on goal yet when Berube got lifted, so his poor performance in the final game of the year was more of a team effort. The 30-year-old made six appearances for Columbus this season, posting a 4.12 GAA and .900 save percentage, and he'll remain a depth option for whichever organization he ends up with next year.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Almost at full strength

Mayfield (lower body) expects to be fully recovered as he and the Islanders go into the offseason, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Mayfield missed the last 21 games of the season due to the injury. The Islanders suffered on defense without his physical presence. He finished the season with three goals and 18 points and a rating of minus-5 in 61 games. Mayfield should anchor the second pair on defense for the Islanders again next season.
ELMONT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy