Columbia County, PA

Red Flag Warning issued for Columbia, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent due to a combination of strong winds, low...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 15:35:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. For the Marmaton River Basin...including Nevada...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Marmaton River near Nevada. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, minor flooding occurs near the gage site and affects low lying areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Sunday was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting and will remain at 20.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.6 feet on 11/02/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
VERNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 21:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 13.2 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
WBRE

Counties with the worst commutes in Pennsylvania

STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTUL

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches in effect for Green Country

UPDATE (1:45 a.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Rogers, Creek, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Muskogee, and Tulsa Counties until 2:30 a.m. --- UPDATE (1:33 a.m.):A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Craig, and Nowata Counties until 2:30 a.m. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch now includes...
TULSA, OK
WGAL

Chilly and blustery weather ahead for south-central Pennsylvania

The calendar may say late April, but it's going to feel more like the middle of March in south-central Pennsylvania. Sustained winds will range between 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph this afternoon. The winds will make it feel like the 40s. A stray afternoon shower is possible. A...
YORK, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Boyle, Casey, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adair; Boyle; Casey; Fayette; Garrard; Jessamine; Lincoln; Madison; Mercer; Russell Strong thunderstorms entering the southern Blue Grass region At 442 AM EDT/342 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line from near Nicholasville to near Lancaster to near Columbia. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lexington, Liberty, Nicholasville, Danville, Stanford, Lancaster, Mccreary, Wilmore, and Russell Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Newswatch 16

Feed mill coming to Union County

OLD FURNACE, Pa. — If you are driving through White Deer Township in Union County, you may see a large farm just off of Route 15. The more than 100-acre space will soon be home to Country View Family Farms' new feeding mill. The company is investing more than...
UNION COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Humboldt County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Humboldt County, Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County, Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County, Southwest Elko County and Northwestern Nye County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust is expected reducing visibility at times to around 1 mile.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm through this morning and therefore the threat has ended.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Boone, Clinton, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 09:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Clinton; Delaware; Hamilton; Hendricks; Howard; Madison; Marion; Tipton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Boone, Clinton, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison, Marion and Tipton. In east central Indiana, Delaware. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 757 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Indianapolis, Anderson, Kokomo, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Lawrence, Plainfield, Brownsburg, Lebanon, Zionsville, Speedway, Danville, Elwood, Alexandria, Tipton, Windfall, Westfield, Avon and Cicero. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOONE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Livingston, Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Ontario, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Ontario; Oswego; Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wind River Mountains East Periods of snow tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts above 8500 feet. * WHERE...Eastern Wind River Mountains. * WHEN...Tonight, with the heaviest snow expected between 8 pm and 2 am. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South pass may become slick at times later tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for wet and cold conditions.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for South Central Elko County, White Pine County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: South Central Elko County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County and South Central Elko County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust is a possibility as well, reducing visibility.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Jackson, Laurel, Lee, Owsley, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clay; Jackson; Laurel; Lee; Owsley; Rockcastle A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Laurel, Owsley, Jackson, east central Rockcastle, Lee and northwestern Clay Counties through 645 AM EDT At 604 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Loam, or near McKee, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Waneta, Dabolt, Brazil and Bond around 610 AM EDT. McKee, Bradshaw, Macedonia, Gray Hawk, Atkinstown, Foxtown, Olin, Mildred, Annville and Settle Store around 615 AM EDT. Turkey Foot, Privett, Lakes, Wind Cave, Herd, Zekes Point and Tyner around 620 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include New Zion, Arvel, Mummie, Old Orchard, Elian, Nathanton, Maulden, Wild Dog, Earnestville, Travellers Rest, Banford, Sturgeon, Green Hall, Island City, Vincent, Delvinta, Ida May, Endee, Cressmont, Caryton, Heidelberg, Blake, Yellow Rock, Booneville, Levi, Pebworth, Scoville, Turin, Corgleton, White Ash, Major, Belle Point, Proctor, Beattyville, Stay, Grass, Lower Buffalo, Lerose, Chestnut Gap, Enoch, Lone, Eversole and Cowcreek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Knox, Leslie, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clay; Knox; Leslie; Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Laurel, Knox, western Leslie, west central Perry, north central Whitley and Clay Counties through 730 AM EDT At 640 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over McHargue, or 8 miles southeast of London, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Cane Creek, Lida, Knoxfork and Jarvis around 645 AM EDT. Blackwater, Sasser, Lake, Gibbs, Tedders, Marydell, Sprule, Fletcher, Cranes Nest and Fount around 650 AM EDT. Cottongin, Bush, Hooker, Woollum, Haven, Urban and Byron around 655 AM EDT. House, Bluehole, Park Valley, Hima, Jonsee, Sibert, Pigeonroost, Herron, Ogle and Sidell around 700 AM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Estill, Lee, Menifee, Morgan, Powell, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Estill; Lee; Menifee; Morgan; Powell; Wolfe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Powell, western Morgan, east central Estill, Menifee, north central Lee and Wolfe Counties through 700 AM EDT At 620 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fitchburg, or 7 miles east of Irvine, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Pilot, Rogers Chapel, See, Rosslyn and Cat Creek around 625 AM EDT. Standing Rock, Lombard, Leeco, Zachariah and Bowen around 630 AM EDT. Natural Bridge S.P., Glencairn, Slade, Rogers, Nada, Haystack, Torrent and Whisman around 635 AM EDT. Campsites in the Indian Creek area of the Daniel Boone National Forrest, Red River Gorge, Koomer Ridge Campground, Jenson, Pine Ridge and High Falls around 640 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Campton, Calaboose, Mariba, Baptist, Valeria, Stoll, Pomeroyton, Gosneyville, Toliver, Trent, Stillwater, Denniston, Wellington, Maytown, Murphyfork, Ezel, Hazel Green, Artville, Korea, Lower Gilmore, Dan, Henry, Pekin, Mize, New Cummer, Grassy Creek, Rexville, Omer, Woodsbend, Demund and Nickell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ESTILL COUNTY, KY

