ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 03:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Fayette; Lamar; Marion; Pickens; Tuscaloosa; Walker Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Walker, northwestern Tuscaloosa, southeastern Marion, Pickens, Fayette and southern Lamar Counties through 545 AM CDT At 454 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Glen Allen to near Ashcraft Corner to Bigbee Valley. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Winfield, Fayette, Carbon Hill, Gordo, Reform, Millport, Carrollton, Pickensville, Berry, Brilliant, Glen Allen, Kennedy, Kansas, Nauvoo, Belk, Gu-Win, Eldridge, Ethelsville, Johnston Lake and Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Lee; Magoffin; Morgan; Owsley; Wolfe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Morgan, northeastern Owsley, Breathitt, northwestern Magoffin, eastern Lee and Wolfe Counties through 730 AM EDT At 638 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Williba, or 7 miles south of Campton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bethany, Lane, Pence, Lawson, Gentry, Yeadon and Elkatawa around 645 AM EDT. Jackson, Hollonville, Wilhurst, Vancleve, Landsaw, Baptist, Frozen Creek, Fivemile and Stillwater around 650 AM EDT. Simpson, Paxton, Moct, Malaga, Lexie, Sewell, Keck, Trent and Hazel Green around 655 AM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Boyle, Casey, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adair; Boyle; Casey; Fayette; Garrard; Jessamine; Lincoln; Madison; Mercer; Russell Strong thunderstorms entering the southern Blue Grass region At 442 AM EDT/342 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line from near Nicholasville to near Lancaster to near Columbia. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lexington, Liberty, Nicholasville, Danville, Stanford, Lancaster, Mccreary, Wilmore, and Russell Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tioga, NY
State
Delaware State
County
Cayuga County, NY
County
Delaware County, NY
County
Seneca County, NY
County
Oneida County, NY
County
Yates County, NY
City
Schuyler, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
County
Onondaga County, NY
County
Steuben County, NY
County
Sullivan County, NY
County
Tioga County, NY
County
Madison County, NY
City
Madison, NY
County
Otsego County, NY
City
Cortland, NY
County
Schuyler County, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
County
Broome County, NY
County
Cortland County, NY
City
Chenango, NY
City
Chemung, NY
County
Chenango County, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Boone, Clinton, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 09:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Clinton; Delaware; Hamilton; Hendricks; Howard; Madison; Marion; Tipton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Boone, Clinton, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison, Marion and Tipton. In east central Indiana, Delaware. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 757 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Indianapolis, Anderson, Kokomo, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Lawrence, Plainfield, Brownsburg, Lebanon, Zionsville, Speedway, Danville, Elwood, Alexandria, Tipton, Windfall, Westfield, Avon and Cicero. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOONE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clay; Knox; Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Whitley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Laurel, northern Knox, east central Pulaski, northeastern McCreary, northwestern Whitley and western Clay Counties through 645 AM EDT At 600 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Holly Bay Rec. Area, or 14 miles southwest of London, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Keavy, Hightop and Faber around 605 AM EDT. North Corbin, Barton and Woodbine around 610 AM EDT. Dorthae, Lily, Moore Hill, Sublimity City and Wilton around 615 AM EDT. McHargue, Lynn Camp, Gray, Fariston, Levi Jackson S.P., Bertha Station, Rossland, London-Corbin Airport and Arkle around 620 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Tuttle, Garrich, Bentley Station, Lowell, Emmanuel, Gibbs, Cane Creek, Knoxfork, Lida, Jarvis, Baileys Switch, Tedders, Blackwater, Sprule, Fletcher, Sasser, Cranes Nest, Lake, Bush, Fount, Marydell, Cottongin, Woollum, Haven and Urban. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Rockingham FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm through this morning and therefore the threat has ended.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm through this morning and therefore the threat has ended.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette, Franklin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and Southeast Indiana, including the following counties, in East Central Indiana, Fayette IN and Union IN. In Southeast Indiana, Franklin IN. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Batesville, Liberty, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Lake Santee, Salem, Blooming Grove, Metamora, Laurel, Everton, Mounds State Recreation Area, Dunlapsville, Alquina, Whitewater State Park, Billingsville, Peppertown, Cottage Grove, Buena Vista, Hamburg and Kitchel.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe, Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Monroe; Western Greenbrier DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Granville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Davidson; Durham; Forsyth; Granville; Guilford; Orange; Person; Randolph; Vance; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Widespread visibility less than 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...The northern Piedmont of central North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities may drop to near zero at times. Conditions will improve by mid-morning.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy