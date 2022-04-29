ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Results of the first round of the NFL draft

By Jess Root
 2 days ago
The first round of the NFL draft is complete! In it, there were trades for picks and trades for players. No quarterback was taken until the 20th pick. Six receivers went in the first 20 selections.

If you missed any of the action, check out the results of the draft below, including trades that were made.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

This was completely expected.

2. Detroit Lions: Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

How could they not make this pick? It made too much sense. He will be great and gets to play for his home team.

3. Houston Texans: LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

This ended up not being a surprise based on reports in the days leading up to the draft.

4. New York Jets: Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner

Robert Saleh now has himself a guy to cover the big-time receivers in the division like Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill.

5. New York Giants: Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

They add punch to their pass rush.

6. Carolina Panthers: N.C. State OT Ickey Ekwonu

They don’t go for the quarterback. They add a big-time tackle.

7. New York Giants: Alabama OT Evan Neal

8. Atlanta Falcons: USC WR Drake London

The first receiver comes off the board.

9. Seattle Seahawks: Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

Seattle gets an offensive lineman after Russell Wilson is traded. I know they didn’t have a first-round selection before the trade, but it still is funny.

10. New York Jets: Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

They did not trade for Deebo Samuel.

Trade!

The Saints acquired the No. 11 pick in exchange for picks No. 16, 98, 120.

11. New Orleans Saints: Ohio State WR Chris Olave

The Saints land Olave to give Jameis Winston a target.

Trade!

The Lions acquired the 12th pick and 46ths pick of the draft in exchange for Nos. 32, 34 and 66.

12. Detroit Lions: Alabama WR Jameson Williams

The Lions make the biggest move of the night, moving up 20 slots.

Trade!

The Eagles move up to No. 13.

They get the 13th pick from the Houston Texans in exchange for the 15th pick, a fourth-round pick (No. 124) and two fifth-round picks (Nos. 162, 166).

13. Philadelphia Eagles: Georgia DT Jordan Davis

The Eagles have Fletcher Cox and Jordan Davis? That’s not even remotely fair.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

The Ravens seem to always have great safeties and potentially get another one.

No. 15: Houston Texans: Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

This is much higher than most projected Green to go, but they get protection for Davis Mills.

16. Washington Commanders: Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

The Commanders moved back, got extra picks and still landed a top Big 10 receiver.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Boston College OL Zion Johnson

They build the interior offensive line for QB Justin Herbert.

Trade!

The Eagles trade the 18th pick to the Titans in exchange for receiver A.J. Brown.

18. Tennessee Titans: Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

They replace Brown with a guy that comps to him. We will see if Burks can become at all like Brown.

19. New Orleans Saints: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

They get their replacement for Terron Armstead.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

Trade!

The Chiefs acquire the 21st pick from the New England Patriots for a first-round pick (No. 29), a third-round pick (No. 94) and a fourth-round pick (No. 121).

21. Kansas City Chiefs: Washington CB Trent McDuffie

They add someone to cover the many receivers in the AFC.

22. Green Bay Packers: Georgia LB Quay Walker

The Packers add a young linebacker.

Trade!

The Ravens trade the Cardinals’ pick (No. 23) to the Buffalo Bills for No. 25 and No. 130 (fourth round).

23. Buffalo Bills: Florida CB Kaiir Elam

The Bills add a guy to help cover Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill in the AFC East.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Tulsa OL Tyler Hunt

They look to build that O-line back up.

25. Baltimore Ravens: Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

He could be their center for the next many, many years.

Trade!

The Jets move back into the first round, acquiring the No. 26 pick and No. 101 pick (third round) from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for pick No. 35 (second round), No. 66 (third round) and No. 163 (fifth round).

26. New York Jets: Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

The Jets landed three great players in the first round by adding Johnson, projected to be a top-10 selection.

Trade!

The Jags move up to No. 27 by trading their second-round (No. 33) to the Buccaneers along with No. 106 and 180.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars: Utah LB Devin Lloyd

They moved back into the first round.

28. Green Bay Packers: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

How about a big guy in the middle of the defense?

No. 29: New England Patriots: Chattanooga OL Cole Strange

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

They add a pass rusher.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Michigan S Dax Hill

They need a playmaker in the secondary.

32. Minnesota Vikings: Georgia S Lewis Cine

They add some secondary help.

#Nfl Draft#Jets#Buccaneers#American Football#Cards Wire#Lsu#Tyreek Hill#New York Giants#Alabama Ot Evan Neal 8#Usc Wr
