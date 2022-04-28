ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Preview: Austin welcomes new pro bull riding team, 'Austin Gamblers'

KVUE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin is getting a new professional team....

www.kvue.com

KVUE

Austin FC's Daniel Pereira opens up about life as a pro athlete

AUSTIN, Texas — In KVUE's debut episode of Outside the Box with Austin FC, Tyler Feldman goes paddle boarding with midfielder Daniel Pereira at the Texas Rowing Center along Lady Bird Lake. The 21-year-old shares how he balances life as a pro soccer player, his family's emigration from Venezuela to the United States, his favorite Austin dinner spot, and much more!
AUSTIN, TX
PWMania

Bo Dallas Reveals His Future In The Wrestling Business

During the Father and Son Q&A at FTLOW 2022, Taylor Rotunda (formerly Bo Dallas in WWE) commented on if he was done with the wrestling business:. “Absolutely not. I’m the furthest from done with wrestling that you can possibly be. I spent the past year diving into a bunch of different ventures outside of wrestling, but wrestling has never left my heart, not for one second. I just wanted to get a couple of things done before I dive back into something I really cared about. Now that I’ve got everything kind of wrapped up and working on, within the next two to three months, you’ll see me back in the ring somewhere very soon. The love of wrestling has never left me. I’ve always known I was coming back to it soon, but I just needed to get other stuff done. I’ll be back in the ring really really soon, I promise.”
WWE
WacoTrib.com

PHOTOS — Project Hero riders roll through Waco area

PHOTOS — Bikes and support vehicles with Project Hero’s Ride 2 Recovery Texas Challenge traveled through the Waco area on Thursday. The nonprofit was founded in 2008 and works to help veterans and first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury or other injuries in their rehabilitation and recovery, while raising awareness.
WACO, TX
