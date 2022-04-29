Saturday's Looking Great!

Temperatures are trending in the right direction—at least Saturday. Lots of sunshine tomorrow with highs flirting with 70°! A system will bring increased cloud cover overnight and rain opportunities Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. Temperatures remain above average all of next week, with showers & storms possible Wednesday and Friday.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers before 9pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9pm and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday A chance of showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

