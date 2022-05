DECATUR — You don't have to be Scottish of heritage to participate in the Highland Games, but you do have to wear a kilt. Eric Summerlott of Decatur wore a tie-dyed kilt. “I'm an old hippie,” he said with a chuckle. Because he's not Scottish, he said, he didn't feel as if he had a right to wear a tartan. “I compete in the Highland Games because it's a way to challenge myself and see how much stronger I am than the last time I competed, and obviously, for the great community. It's a lot of fun being with people who are here for a reason, and it's just a real blast to do it every time I can.”

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO