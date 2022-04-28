GALLERY: Day 1 Bounty From Grand Lake

EMPORIA, Kansas – For the second time in as many meets, the McPherson High School girls swim team took home first place as they competed in a meet in Emporia on Thursday afternoon. After winning first place in Hutchinson on Tuesday, the Bullpups came right back and tallied 490.5 team points to claim the meet, which was well over 100 points ahead of second place Garden City who put up 374 team points.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO