State College, PA

NFL Draft: Commanders Select Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe selection of Dotson gives the Commanders another weapon for their new quarterback Carson Wentz, who the team traded for this past February. It also gives the team a true running mate with McLaurin, who has been one...

www.yardbarker.com

Carson Wentz
