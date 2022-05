Click here to read the full article. Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs) and Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) will face off for Taylor’s undisputed lightweight boxing title Saturday night. The event is being touted as a meaningful moment in women’s sports history. It is the first time a women’s bout—boxing or MMA—will headline a fight night at Madison Square Garden. Serrano and Taylor will also become the first pair of women to earn seven figures (record paydays for both) on the same card in boxing history. But Matchroom Sports chairman Eddie Hearn was clear, this is a market-driven, not purpose-driven, event....

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO