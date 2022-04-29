ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Intermittent Roadway Closures On Highway 12 For Bridge Work

SFGate
 2 days ago

Caltrans will schedule intermittent full closures on state Highway 12 in San Joaquin County while work crews perform bridge work on the Potato Slough Bridge. The work is scheduled...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sierra Sun

Caltrans: One-way traffic control ahead for Highway 20

Caltrans is alerting motorists to expect travel delays and one-way traffic control on Highway 20 in Nevada County and Highway 193 in Placer County for the next few weeks for various construction activities, a news release states. On Highway 20, turnout construction will resume Monday and Tuesday. The east- and...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multi-Vehicle Accident On Northbound I-5 Slows Traffic In Stockton

Update: 3:26 p.m. – The incident has been cleared. STOCKTON (CBS13) — Traffic is backed up on northbound I-5 in Stockton south of State Route 4/Crosstown Freeway due to a multi-vehicle accident, said Caltrans District 10. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes. For updated information, visit here. Traffic is backed up on northbound I-5 just south of State Route 4/Crosstown Freeway due to a multi-vehicle accident. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. For road information, including traffic backups, check https://t.co/urmhUtfcxc.#BeSafe pic.twitter.com/EYYAAAU187 — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) April 29, 2022
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

2 Multi-Vehicle Collisions Temporarily Close Sr-25 South Of Gilroy

The California Highway Patrol reports that State Route 25 south of Gilroy was closed in both directions for nearly two hours due to two separate series of collisions about one hour apart, one late Saturday and another early Sunday. Both occurred on the same stretch of Route 25 near Bolsa...
GILROY, CA
FOX40

Closure on I-5 to impact thousands of Sacramento drivers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A ramp that connects two major, and very important, roadways will be closed starting Friday night. Caltrans is preparing to begin weekend road work on Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento. The project will see many on and off-ramps on northbound I-5 from Highway 50 to J street closed. Caltrans said the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Joaquin County, CA
Local
California Government
San Joaquin County, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
SFGate

State Awards Water Infrastructure Grant For Lake Berryessa Improvements

Napa County's Lake Berryessa Resort Improvement District will receive a $637,000 grant to support local water infrastructure amid the state's ongoing drought, the state Department of Water Resources announced Thursday. The district is expected to use the grant to install a floating intake system and improved water transportation infrastructure, according...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
FOX40

Second storm in 3 days coming to Northern California

(KTXL) — After a record dry start to the year for California, the second storm in three days is approaching the state. This storm will ride the jet stream directly into Northern California. It is slightly stronger than Wednesday’s system but will move through the area faster. A soaking rain is expected in the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caltrans#Bay City News Inc#Reuse
CBS Sacramento

1 Killed In Head-On Crash After Driver Crosses Into Wrong Lane In Delta

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — One person died after a driver crossed into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in the Delta, authorities said Thursday afternoon. South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 160 at West Sherman Island Road, which is just south of Rio Vista. The drivers of each vehicle were the only people involved in the crash. The surviving driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. CHP did not say which driver died. Their names have not yet been released. The roadways have since been cleared for traffic.
RIO VISTA, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento homeless encampment returns 6 months after being cleared out

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, cleared out a homeless encampment in Sacramento six months ago that has since returned, and nearby residents and business owners say they are concerned for their safety. "I'm very sympathetic to the issues going on in our homeless community here,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Court Ruling Clears Way For Removal Of Homeless Camps Along California Highways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People who live near downtown Sacramento’s freeways say the homeless camps are getting bigger. “This is the worst it’s been,” said Kelly Morgan, who lives near an encampment. Caltrans crews have swept the homeless from state property in the area before, forcing campers to pick up their belongings and move somewhere else. “It’s probably clear for maybe a week to a month at the most, and then they start creeping back in,” Morgan said. Caltrans says these encampments put public safety at risk and create a danger for drivers. A fire last February was started in a camp under Highway 50...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KTVU FOX 2

3.5 magnitude quake strikes in Northern California Saturday

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - An earthquake with a preliminary 3.5 magnitude struck around 11:18 a.m. Saturday in the Geysers in northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered about 19 miles north of Windsor in Sonoma County, at a depth of about two miles, authorities said.
WINDSOR, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured after Multi-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 80 [Fairfield, CA]

Three Vehicles Collide near Air Base Parkway, Two Hospitalized. According to reports, the accident occurred around 1:46 p.m. involving three vehicles along the I-80, near Air Base Parkway. Furthermore, emergency crews extracted several individuals, two of whom required hospitalization. However, their current condition is still unknown. Moreover, both directions of...
FAIRFIELD, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 PG&E Workers Injured in Explosion in the North Bay

Two PG&E workers are in the hospital after an explosion at a work site near Calistoga Friday. The utility company said the blast happened just before 5 p.m. when the workers were conducting a hydrotest on a gas line. The incident occurred along Highway 29 just south of Calistoga. No...
CALISTOGA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Injured in Truck Crash on Yosemite Avenue [Manteca, CA]

MANTECA, CA (April 29, 2022) – Monday morning, a man suffered severe injuries after a truck crash on Yosemite Avenue, police said. The collision happened around 4:51 a.m. at the intersection of West Yosemite Avenue and South Airport Way. Furthermore, authorities immediately responded to the scene upon receiving the...
MANTECA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two-Vehicle Head On Fatal Crash In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Around 1 p.m. on Thursday a head-on fatal crash occurred on SR-160 south of West Sherman Island Road, said Sacramento CHP. A black Saturn SUV being driven by a woman from Rio Vista was traveling southbound on SR-160 at 55 mph. Another woman out of Rio Vista was driving a silver Kia SUV northbound on SR-160 when she entered the designated left turn lane from northbound SR-160 to West Sherman Island Road. The driver of the black Saturn crossed the double yellow lines and collided head-on with the other driver of the Kia. The only occupants in both vehicles were the drivers. The driver of the Kia suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The woman hasn’t been identified yet. The other driver was transported to the hospital with major injuries. The north and southbound lanes of SR-160 were shut down for almost two hours but at this time the roadway has been cleared.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two Dead After Truck Careens Off Cliff Into Ocean At Pescadero State Beach

PESCADRO STATE BEACH (CBS SF) — At least two people have died and crews searched for a possible third victim early Saturday in the waters off Pescadero State Beach along the San Mateo County coast. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 2012 Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound Pescadero Creek Road at an unknown speed when the driver failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 1. The truck continued through the Pescadero State Beach parking lot, drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff and came to rest upside down partially submerged in the ocean. Cal Fire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit tweeted early Saturday...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy