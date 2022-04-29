ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden Exiting 'The Late Late Show' in 2023

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Corden is officially set to depart The Late Late Show in 2023. The British host confirmed to Deadline, “It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show.” He continued, “I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I’d do...

Deadline

James Corden Addresses ‘Late Late Show’ Departure During Taping: “The Hardest Decision I’ve Ever Had To Make”

Click here to read the full article. An emotional James Corden made it official while taping Thursday’s edition of The Late Late Show — and he promised there will be tears. “I’ve some news of my own to share,” he began. “Seven and a half years ago, I started hosting this show. It has changed my life. I love it, I love all the people who work here. I am so proud of what we have achieved. It has been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams. So I’m happy to announce today I’ve signed a new contract to carry on.” ‘The Late Late Show...
TV SHOWS

