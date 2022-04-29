ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Margarita, CA

Santa Margarita murder suspect pleads not guilty

calcoastnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man accused of shooting and killing a man in rural Santa Margarita before stabbing a woman in Paso Robles, attended his arraignment in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Thursday. Cruz...

calcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

US woman pleads guilty to faking 2016 kidnapping

A California woman has pleaded guilty to faking her own high-profile kidnapping and lying to authorities in 2016. Sherri Papini, 39, vanished while running near her home, only to reappear three weeks later on Thanksgiving. At the time, she claimed two Hispanic women kidnapped her, sparking a massive manhunt. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Margarita, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Santa Margarita, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#San Luis#Guilty Plea#Violent Crime
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

7 charged in deaths of 2 fellow inmates at prison in Texas

Seven inmates have been charged with killing two fellow prisoners and wounding two others during a January attack at a federal prison in Texas that led to a nationwide lockdown of the federal prison system.The 15-count indictment filed this week includes charges of racketeering, murder and attempted murder against Juan Carolos Rivas-Moreiera; Dimas Alfaro-Granados; Raul Landaverde-Giron; Larry Navarete; Jorge Parada; Hector Ramires; and Sergio Sibrian. The seven remain in federal custody and court documents do not list attorneys who could speak on their behalf.The Jan. 31 attack was inside USP Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas. Prosecutors say the seven are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy