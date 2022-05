TULSA, Okla. — A bronze statue of ballerina Marjorie Tallchief was stolen from the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum on Friday, the museum said. The museum is working with the Tulsa Police Department but are also asking the public for help. You can contact the museum at ths@tulsahistory.org, 918-712-9484, or contact the police directly.

