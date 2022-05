The 2021-22 season has mercifully come to an end for the Montreal Canadiens and their fans. After a summer where the Canadiens made a Cinderella run, winning the Campbell Trophy as Western Conference champions to earn a berth in the Stanley Cup Final only to lose to the eventual champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning, the expectations were that the Habs would be able to compete for a playoff berth this season.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO