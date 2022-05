KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brody Maxwell has been in and out of hospitals since he was 6 months old. He's had several chronic illnesses that require doctors' visits, shots, special diets. Too much for anyone, let alone a 9-year-old boy. For one week, the Dream Factory wanted to change that. The 100% volunteer organization sent Brody and his family to Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO