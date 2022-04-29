Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Critical fire weather conditions will make their return today as southwest surface winds strengthen across western and central New Mexico. Combined with very dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions are expected in all areas except the northeast and east central plains where increased low-level moisture will be along with thunderstorms. By Monday, westerly flow aloft strengthens areawide, and the increased humidities across the east will fall rapidly. This will set the stage for another round of critical fire weather Monday along and east of the central mountain chain. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has cancelled the Fire Weather Watch. The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains Monday morning through Monday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

CURRY COUNTY, NM ・ 5 HOURS AGO