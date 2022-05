SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — An outbreak of breakthrough COVID infections has swept through the San Francisco Giants lockrroom, sidelining five players including slugger Brandon Belt and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski. The club said all five of the players had been vaccinated and boosted. Belt, Yastrzemski and relievers Dominic Leone and Zack Littell were placed on the league’s COVID-19 injured list before Friday night’s 14-4 battering at the hands of Washington Nationals. Outfielder Steven Duggar, who is currently on the 60-day injured list, also has tested positive. “We recognize that we’re going to be compromised from a roster perspective but that we’ve been compromised before,”...

