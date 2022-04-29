8-year-old champion chess player prepares for world tournament

After picking up a recent commitment from Williamsburg High School athlete Derek Weisskopf, the Iowa Hawkeyes are back after it in the 2024 class with an offer to running back Aneyas Williams. Williams is a 5-foot-10, 195 pound running back out of Hannibal High School in Missouri. According to 247Sports, Williams is a four-star recruit. 247Sports regards Williams as the nation’s No. 219 player overall in the 2024 class, the No. 37 athlete and the sixth-best player from Missouri. In the 247Sports composite rankings, Williams is the No. 268 player nationally, the No. 38 athlete and the No. 7 player from...

