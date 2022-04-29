ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

8-year-old champion chess player prepares for world tournament

By Lauren Johnson
WYFF4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA child prodigy from Iowa is making a nationwide name for herself in the game of chess. Her name is Irene Fei and she's ranked as the best chess player for her age group in the U.S. Her hope is to be the...

www.wyff4.com

WausauPilot

Wausau curlers bring home medals in national championships

Wausau’s junior curlers brought home medals in the National Junior Curling Championships which concluded yesterday at the Sentry Curling Center in Plover. In the case of one of the teams, it was gold. The women’s Team Tamboli, with Wausau West High School curler Amelia Hintz throwing lead, defeated the...
WAUSAU, WI
KWQC

Cornbelt 24-Hour Run in Eldridge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -”It’s the longest-running timed running event in the United States.”. Bonnie Busch reflects on how the premise--twenty-four hours of competitive running--is a very long and unique race, indeed! Busch and Chris Harper, both with Cornbelt Running Club discuss the annual run and it’s rich history. This year’s 41st Annual CBRC 24 Hour Run is set to start at 7 a.m. on April 30 at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
ELDRIDGE, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2024 RB Aneyas Williams

After picking up a recent commitment from Williamsburg High School athlete Derek Weisskopf, the Iowa Hawkeyes are back after it in the 2024 class with an offer to running back Aneyas Williams. Williams is a 5-foot-10, 195 pound running back out of Hannibal High School in Missouri. According to 247Sports, Williams is a four-star recruit. 247Sports regards Williams as the nation’s No. 219 player overall in the 2024 class, the No. 37 athlete and the sixth-best player from Missouri. In the 247Sports composite rankings, Williams is the No. 268 player nationally, the No. 38 athlete and the No. 7 player from...
IOWA STATE

