8-year-old champion chess player prepares for world tournament
By Lauren Johnson
WYFF4.com
2 days ago
A child prodigy from Iowa is making a nationwide name for herself in the game of chess. Her name is Irene Fei and she's ranked as the best chess player for her age group in the U.S. Her hope is to be the...
Will Lohr handed the baton off to Gabe Nash, just hundredths of a second behind the lead in the 4x800-meter relay on Saturday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines with 800 meters to go. Lohr could hardly contain his excitement, knowing what his North High School teammate was about...
Wausau’s junior curlers brought home medals in the National Junior Curling Championships which concluded yesterday at the Sentry Curling Center in Plover. In the case of one of the teams, it was gold. The women’s Team Tamboli, with Wausau West High School curler Amelia Hintz throwing lead, defeated the...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -”It’s the longest-running timed running event in the United States.”. Bonnie Busch reflects on how the premise--twenty-four hours of competitive running--is a very long and unique race, indeed! Busch and Chris Harper, both with Cornbelt Running Club discuss the annual run and it’s rich history. This year’s 41st Annual CBRC 24 Hour Run is set to start at 7 a.m. on April 30 at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
DES MOINES — While the Drake Relays for high school got under way in earnest Thursday night with Burlington area athletes competing in four field events,. Burlington area athletes will be plenty busy on Friday. Everything gets started at 8:15 a.m. when WACO junior Simeon Reichenbach will compete in...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After the first round of the 2022 USHL playoffs wrapped up on Wednesday night, the #2 Sioux City Musketeers immediately began planning for their postseason opener against #6 Waterloo. The Black Hawks upset #3 Lincoln in the first round of the USHL playoffs in a game three win on Wednesday […]
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down impending decisions from Nebraska football transfer portal targets, plus hoops and Baylor Scheierman. Shay Schanaman was good. Adam Mazur was better. Iowa's flame-throwing right-hander held Nebraska hitless through four innings and allowed just a pair of singles in a complete-game...
Paityn Noe kept the girls 3,000-meter title at Ballard and Ames had one athlete place in the top 10 at the Drake Relays Thursday in Des Moines. Noe won the girls 3,000 at Drake Stadium, giving the Bombers a Drake Relays champion in the event for the second year in a row.
After picking up a recent commitment from Williamsburg High School athlete Derek Weisskopf, the Iowa Hawkeyes are back after it in the 2024 class with an offer to running back Aneyas Williams.
Williams is a 5-foot-10, 195 pound running back out of Hannibal High School in Missouri. According to 247Sports, Williams is a four-star recruit. 247Sports regards Williams as the nation’s No. 219 player overall in the 2024 class, the No. 37 athlete and the sixth-best player from Missouri. In the 247Sports composite rankings, Williams is the No. 268 player nationally, the No. 38 athlete and the No. 7 player from...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team completed a three-game sweep of Alabama with an 11-5 win Saturday afternoon (April 30), tying a season high with 14 hits and scoring runs in six of the eight innings. Andrew Eyster set a career high with six RBI in the win.
