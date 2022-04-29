Downpours fade after sunset, stormy Saturday afternoon expected

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After topping out at 89° today, showers and storms fired up in Manatee, Sarasota, Hillsborough, and Pinellas counties this afternoon. The downpours will drift slowly to the north and east, spreading out as they weaken across much of our area.

The rain will fade after sunset and we will slowly clear out tonight. Temperatures will be mild this evening, eventually getting down into the upper 60s early Saturday morning.

Saturday starts off lovely, with temperatures warming into the 70s and then into the mid to upper 80s for the early afternoon. We expect widespread showers and thunderstorms to develop during the late afternoon and evening hours. The chances for rain peak at 70% between 4-7 p.m. The showers will weaken and dwindle after sunset.

Saturday will be the wetter day of the weekend- but no days this week will be completely dry.

Late-day storms are expected again Sunday with a 50% rain chance. The rain chances on Sunday will be more heavily concentrated over our inland counties, if the showers do make it to the coastline, it will be later in the evening. Highs are back in the mid-upper 80s. It’ll be best to get most of your outdoor plans done earlier in the day this weekend.

Next week keeps feeling more like summer. Expect to wake up in the low 70s and warm up to near 90° each afternoon before a round of showers and thunderstorms fires up and cools us down for the evening.

Temperatures warm up next week to 90°

The rainfall will be more predominant and widespread earlier in the week. The showers and storms will be more limited by drier air later next week.

