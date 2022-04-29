Vela, Adelaida

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAdelaida De Leon Vela, 89, of Sugar City passed away April 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born October 15, 1932 in Lockhart, Texas to Pedro De Leon and Eulalia Ramirez. She attended school in Lockhart, Texas and left early to help her mother through her health...

Post Register

Stephens, Dena

Dena Chadwick Perry Stephens, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 28, 2022. Dena was born June 7, 1931, in Fairview, Wyoming, to Delbert Abraham Chadwick and LaRee Child Chadwick. She grew up and attended schools in Star Valley and graduated from Star Valley High School. On August 1, 1947, she married Ray M. Perry. They raised their six children on a farm in Osgood and spent seven happy years there. The family eventually relocated to Ammon. Ray and Dena were later divorced. On November 19, 1978, she married Bill Stephens in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dena and Bill made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they were both Real Estate Brokers and owned Autumn Reality. She served as a secretary on the Board of Realtors. She was also a waitress at The Country Club and The Stardust. She had fond memories of the people she met and worked with through the years. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her humanitarian efforts resulted in making over a hundred quilts. She loved to garden and watch things grow, she loved to read and crochet. She will be greatly missed. Dena is survived by her sons and daughter, DeRay (Carol) Perry of Idaho Falls, ID, Allen C. (Marilyn) Perry of Idaho Falls, ID, Teresa (Harrison) Cox of Shelley, ID, Kevin R. (Kelly) Perry of Bay City, TX, Douglas C. (Candice) Perry of Kona, HI, Jeff L. (Sally) Perry of Ucon, ID; brothers, Vern Chadwick and Rendle Chadwick; sisters, Caren Mostert and Lynada Holtkamp; 23 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bill Stephens, brothers, Merrill Brown, Reese Brown, and sisters, Phyllis Ashe and Valeen Rawlings. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Dena 6/7/1931 - 4/28/2022Stephens.
Post Register

Craig Mountain Forest in need of experienced firefighters

CRAIGMONT, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Lands is seeking wildland firefighters who can lead crews in the Craig Mountain Forest Protective District. Idaho has been hit hard by the nationwide shortage of experienced firefighters. Craig Mountain is currently short two engine bosses. The fire district is one...
Post Register

Vadnais, Richard

Richard passed away at Madison Memorial Hospital on April 26, 2022 at the age of 74 from complications of Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. Born to Orville and Carrie Tomchak Vadnais in Idaho Falls on November 1, 1947, Richard was raised in Kilgore and attended the first eight years of school at Kilgore elementary, graduating from Clark Co. High School in Dubois 1966, where he was a standout in, specifically basketball, football and track. Richard served in the US Army. He completed basic training at Fort Lewis WA, followed by two years at Fort Meade Maryland where he served in the 116th Engineers. After being honorably discharged he worked in the family farm and ranching business until he retired because of Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. In his later years he resided at Templeview Transitional Care in Rexburg. Richard is survived by a brother Larry Vadnais of Monteview, a sister Sharon Little (husband Tom) of Bend Oregon, and niece Brooke Nordlund (husband Jesse) of which Richard was extremely fond, along with great niece and nephew Elise and Kohen Nordlund all of Bend Oregon. Richard was so loved and will be sorely missed by all. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buck-Murphy Funeral Home with recitation of the Rosary on Monday (May 2) 5:30 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home followed by military honor guard gravesite service on Tuesday (May 3) at 2:00 PM at Fielding Memorial Park. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the friends and staff at Templeview Transistional Care for all the years of care provided to Richard. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the local chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Richard 11/1/1947 - 4/26/2022Vadnais.
Post Register

Custer County Coroner: Chad Workman

Chad Workman said he is seeking re-election to the office of Custer County coroner because he wants to help the community and the people who live here. “The coroner helps families through the worst day, worst month and year of their lives,” Workman said. “Being coroner also lets me be a voice for the deceased and their family.”
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

For what was said to be the first time in the history of Bonneville County, two women served on a jury this week in May 1922. Lizzie Ashcroft and Orinda Lenore Allred Otteson were the first two women called to serve as jurors, on a civil case in a justice of the peace case held May 1. The same day, what farmers called a “million dollar snow” fell on the Upper Snake River Valley. The snow started early in the morning and continued most of the day. “Farmers welcomed it, as most of them had just completed their seeding and said the moisture came at the proper time to insure quick germination,” wire services reported.
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Different venue, same fire at Tiger-Grizz

POCATELLO--The annual Tiger-Grizz Invitational looked a bit different this year with a change in venue, but the athletes representing 40-plus schools brought the fire nonetheless. Some captured elusive records, some collected their first Tiger-Grizz gold medals and some made history. For the second time in April, Skyline sophomore Nelah Roberts...
