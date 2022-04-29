Vela, Adelaida

Dena Chadwick Perry Stephens, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 28, 2022. Dena was born June 7, 1931, in Fairview, Wyoming, to Delbert Abraham Chadwick and LaRee Child Chadwick. She grew up and attended schools in Star Valley and graduated from Star Valley High School. On August 1, 1947, she married Ray M. Perry. They raised their six children on a farm in Osgood and spent seven happy years there. The family eventually relocated to Ammon. Ray and Dena were later divorced. On November 19, 1978, she married Bill Stephens in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dena and Bill made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they were both Real Estate Brokers and owned Autumn Reality. She served as a secretary on the Board of Realtors. She was also a waitress at The Country Club and The Stardust. She had fond memories of the people she met and worked with through the years. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her humanitarian efforts resulted in making over a hundred quilts. She loved to garden and watch things grow, she loved to read and crochet. She will be greatly missed. Dena is survived by her sons and daughter, DeRay (Carol) Perry of Idaho Falls, ID, Allen C. (Marilyn) Perry of Idaho Falls, ID, Teresa (Harrison) Cox of Shelley, ID, Kevin R. (Kelly) Perry of Bay City, TX, Douglas C. (Candice) Perry of Kona, HI, Jeff L. (Sally) Perry of Ucon, ID; brothers, Vern Chadwick and Rendle Chadwick; sisters, Caren Mostert and Lynada Holtkamp; 23 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bill Stephens, brothers, Merrill Brown, Reese Brown, and sisters, Phyllis Ashe and Valeen Rawlings. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Dena 6/7/1931 - 4/28/2022Stephens.

