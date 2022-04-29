ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos sweeps Valencia in first round playoff volleyball match

KEYT

Kings’ Dustin Brown looks back on career, ahead to playoffs

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Dustin Brown didn’t want a distracting farewell tour, so he waited until just before the final game of the Los Angeles Kings’ regular season to announce his impending retirement. Brown is grateful his 18-season career is lasting a couple of weeks longer because the Kings are headed back to the playoffs after a three-year absence. He’s hoping for an extra couple of months. Brown has been a critical part of the best years in this Second Six franchise’s history, including its Stanley Cup championship runs in 2012 and 2014.
KEYT

Chargers select Baylor safety JT Woods in third round

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers addressed their need for depth in the secondary during the second day of the NFL draft, selecting Baylor safety JT Woods in the third round. Woods’ six interceptions last season were tied for the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision. His 40-yard dash time of 4.36 seconds at the NFL scouting combine was tied for second-quickest among safeties. Woods would likely be paired with Nasir Adderley to play as deep safeties with Derwin James playing closer to the line of scrimmage.
KEYT

Hannah Green takes 1-shot lead into Palos Verdes finale

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Green held onto the lead Saturday in the Palos Verdes Championship after a frustrating start on the hilly, windswept course perched above the Pacific Ocean. Three strokes ahead of four players entering the day, Green overcame bogeys on the first two holes to shoot a 1-over 72 and take a one-shot lead over playing partner Lydia Ko into the final round. Green closed the back nine bogey-eagle-bogey-birdie and also dropped a stroke on the par-4 12th. The Australian birdied the par-4 16th and parred the last two to finish at 8-under 205. Ko shot a 70, also overcoming a bad start. The New Zealander had a double bogey on the par-4 second and a bogey on the par-4 fourth.
KEYT

Silva, MacMath, video review lead RSL past LA Galaxy 1-0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Marcelo Silva, Zac MacMath and a late video review led Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory over the LA Galaxy in MLS action. Silva scored the only goal just four minutes into the second half — heading in a corner kick by Pablo Ruiz — and MacMath saved all four shots he faced for RSL (4-2-4), which ended a five-match winless streak. Dejan Joveljic appeared to score the equalizer in second-half stoppage time for the Galaxy (5-3-1), but an LA foul disallowed the goal after a video review.
KEYT

Colorado blanks Portland to run unbeaten home streak to 21

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio scored on a first-half penalty kick and William Yarbrough saved all three shots he faced to lead Colorado to a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers in MLS play, upping the Rapids’ unbeaten regular-season streak at home to 21. The Rapids (3-3-3) never trailed after Rubio found the net in the 30th minute for his fourth goal of the season. Rubio was sent off in the 63rd minute for his second yellow card. Mark-Anthony Kaye capped the scoring for Colorado with a goal during second-half stoppage time. The Rapids own the seventh longest streak in league history. Next up are the 22-match runs of Portland (2013-14) and the Columbus Crew (2008-09).
KEYT

Stricker in a 3-way tie for the lead in return to Champions

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker is playing for the first time in six months and has a chance to win in his return to the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker made eight birdies in a round of 65 and shared the lead going into the final round with Steven Alker and Brandt Jobe. Alker had two eagles on the back nine and shot 65. Jobe had a stretch of five straight birdies on the back nine. And then he made birdie on the final hole when his shot caromed off the wood and bounced out to 12 feet. He shot 64.
KEYT

Klimala leads Red Bulls past Fire for 5th straight road win

CHICAGO (AP) — Patryk Klimala scored two goals late in the second half and the New York Red Bulls became just the second team in MLS history to open a season with five straight road wins after rallying for a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire. Klimala netted the game-winner for the Red Bulls (5-2-2) on a penalty kick in the first minute of second-half stoppage time. The Fire (2-3-4) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute and ended a 385-minute goal drought when Xherdan Shaqiri nailed a penalty kick after Ashley Fletcher was called for a handball in the box. The Fire held the lead until Klimala scored the equalizer in the 75th minute. Chicago lost Jhon Duran to a second yellow card in the 79th minute, then watched Rafael Czichos leave for the same reason three minutes later.
KEYT

Palacios’ go-ahead double in 9th leads Guardians over A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Richie Palacios delivered a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning and the Cleveland Guardians took advantage of a key error to beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1. Steven Kwan had two hits in his return to the lineup as the Guardians won their second straight following a seven-game losing streak. The rookie outfielder, batting .354 in his first big league season, had missed five games with a sore hamstring. A day after the two clubs combined for 17 runs and 21 hits, starters Shane Bieber of the Guardians and Cole Irvin of the A’s kept it close into the late innings. It was 1-all with one out in the Cleveland ninth when rookie second baseman Nick Allen misplayed a grounder. That set up Palacios’ tiebreaking double.
Bakersfield Californian

2021-22 BVarsity All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Kyla Wandick, Bakersfield, senior, guard: SWYL player of the year averaged 10.5 points, 5.6 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.1 assists per game to help the Drillers reach the Central Section Open Division title game. Coaches of the year. Valentin Pena, Highland: Guided the Scots to the program’s first Central Section...
KEYT

Champion LA Rams restock secondary with Hill, 4 DBs in draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl 2 1/2 months ago despite a secondary that didn’t appear to most observers to be as good as the previous season’s group. The Rams’ front office apparently agreed. On the third day of the NFL draft, the champs drafted four defensive backs and reacquired a key pass defender from that 2020 juggernaut that led the NFL in total defense. The Rams’ biggest addition of Day 3 could turn out to be the return of defensive back Troy Hill. Los Angeles traded a fifth-round pick in 2023 to Cleveland for the dependable slot defender.
KSBY News

UCSB defeats Cal Poly Saturday, 8-3

The UCSB Gauchos defeated Cal Poly for a second straight night, 8-3. The Mustangs scored a run each in the opening three innings, including a solo homer by Brooks Lee. The 13th ranked Gauchos would progress to score eight unanswered runs, beginning with two in the 4th inning.
