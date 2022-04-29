Cal Poly Humboldt Jazz Orchestra Celebrating Charles Mingus on May 12th

Music has the power to change your mood. And beauty is about how you feel. If you feel amazing, that’s the message you’ll send. Last month, pop phenom Anitta released her fifth studio album, Versions of Me, featuring her hit single “Girl From Rio.” “I explore different types of rhythms in the album: Brazilian funk, rock, and pop,” says the 29-year-old, who sings in Portuguese, Spanish, and English. “I love to be a chameleon that wakes up every day and decides which woman she wants to be.” Already a star in Brazil, Anitta, born Larissa de Macedo Machado, reached new heights in 2013 when the video for her track “Show das Poderosas” went viral. She released her self-titled debut album later that year, earning a Latin Grammy Award nomination, and has since collaborated with Cardi B, J Balvin, and Saweetie. “I want to bring Latin culture and beats to the global stage,” Anitta says. For this issue, she curated a playlist around the theme of beauty, selecting songs that she says “make me feel gorgeous.” Along with Lily Allen’s breakup anthem “Smile,” Anitta included “My Humps” by Black Eyed Peas, which celebrates curves and “makes you feel powerful,” and Betty Johnson’s rendition of “What a Difference a Day Makes,” originally composed by Mexican-born composer María Grever. “It’s an old track, but I feel fancy and chic when I listen to it,” Anitta says. “I love to start a day with this song.”

