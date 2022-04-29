ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne County, KS

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 02:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas today, especially this morning. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Salina Post

UPDATE: More wind today; warning, advisories issued

UPDATE: More counties are under wind advisories. See below. A high wind warning and wind advisories have been issued for counties in our area. A high wind warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for the following counties in our area, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb.
SALINA, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. .Water levels continue to rise within Major Flood Stage. Baldhill releases coordinated with USACE. Initial rise is driven by local runoff. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Actions are taken to protect electrical distribution equipment. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:45 AM CDT Sunday was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
KTUL

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches in effect for Green Country

UPDATE (1:45 a.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Rogers, Creek, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Muskogee, and Tulsa Counties until 2:30 a.m. --- UPDATE (1:33 a.m.):A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Craig, and Nowata Counties until 2:30 a.m. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch now includes...
TULSA, OK
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Livingston, Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Ontario, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Ontario; Oswego; Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands, Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Critical fire weather conditions will make their return today as southwest surface winds strengthen across western and central New Mexico. Combined with very dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions are expected in all areas except the northeast and east central plains where increased low-level moisture will be along with thunderstorms. By Monday, westerly flow aloft strengthens areawide, and the increased humidities across the east will fall rapidly. This will set the stage for another round of critical fire weather Monday along and east of the central mountain chain. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening and from Monday morning through Monday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest winds Sunday 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. West to northwest winds Monday at 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent both Sunday and Monday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 21:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 13.2 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lee; Pontotoc FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Lee and Pontotoc. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 420 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.0 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tupelo, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Trace State Park, Saltillo, Shannon, Plantersville, Furrs, Troy, Nettleton, Sherman, Flowerdale, Bissell, Palmetto, Beech Springs, Skyline, Old Union, Indian Hills, Belden and Chesterville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette, Franklin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and Southeast Indiana, including the following counties, in East Central Indiana, Fayette IN and Union IN. In Southeast Indiana, Franklin IN. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Batesville, Liberty, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Lake Santee, Salem, Blooming Grove, Metamora, Laurel, Everton, Mounds State Recreation Area, Dunlapsville, Alquina, Whitewater State Park, Billingsville, Peppertown, Cottage Grove, Buena Vista, Hamburg and Kitchel.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah. In Colorado, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Rockingham FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm through this morning and therefore the threat has ended.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wind River Mountains East Periods of snow tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts above 8500 feet. * WHERE...Eastern Wind River Mountains. * WHEN...Tonight, with the heaviest snow expected between 8 pm and 2 am. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South pass may become slick at times later tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for wet and cold conditions.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; South Central Utah WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Utah and Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Difficult travel can be expected for north-south oriented routes, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may also generate hazardous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may generate hazardous boating conditions over Lake Powell.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley ..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm through this morning and therefore the threat has ended.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Humboldt County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Humboldt County, Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County, Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County, Southwest Elko County and Northwestern Nye County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust is expected reducing visibility at times to around 1 mile.
ELKO COUNTY, NV

