Hattiesburg, MS

Governor Reeves line item vetoes ten projects but praises legislature for infrastructure investments

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTanner Hall stays steady for Southern Miss on the mound....

Million dollar project vetoed by Governor Tate Reeves

St. Patrick High School students rally around one of their own after tragic shootings. The tragic killing of four people during Wednesday’s shooting rampage is being felt everywhere, including St. Patrick Catholic High School, where the daughter of one of the victims, Mohammad Moeini, is a student. HAPPENING NOW:...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi financial planner receives 30-year-sentence without possibility of parole for rape of woman in his New Orleans apartment

A Mississippi financial planner who was convicted of rape was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of probation or parole. NOLA.com reports that William McDonough, 49, of Natchez, Miss., was sentenced Thursday after being convicted in March of raping one of three women who have accused him of the sex crime.
Magnolia State Live

Court halts firing squad execution of South Carolina inmate. Mississippi also offers constitutionally questioned execution method.

South Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday issued a temporary stay blocking the state from carrying out what was set to be its first-ever firing squad execution. The order by the state Supreme Court puts on hold at least temporarily the planned April 29 execution of Richard Bernard Moore, who drew the death sentence for the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg.
Vicksburg Post

‘Loud sound’ reported in Claiborne County, fireball spotted over Vicksburg

A loud sound was reported on Wednesday morning between Claiborne County and as far-reaching in Mississippi as Brookhaven and Lincoln County. One Vicksburg resident, who was in the downtown area at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, reported to The Post that she was standing in the 1300 block of Washington Street when she heard a loud noise. Upon looking up, she and another individual reportedly saw an “orange fireball the size of a basketball, with a white tail behind it,” heading due west on a downward trajectory toward the Mississippi River.
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi town clerk arrested, accused of pocketing thousands from small town’s water and sewer department

A former Mississippi town clerk was arrested for embezzling thousands from the town’s water and sewage department. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Stephanie Churchill of Benton County. Churchill, the former Town Clerk of Hickory Flat, was indicted for embezzlement by a local grand jury. A $104,256.92 demand letter was presented to Churchill upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
Magnolia State Live

Family Dollar sued by State of Arkansas over discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in facility caused stores in Mississippi, other states to close

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in state court, accuses...
WJTV 12

Delta catfish farm sued for racial discrimination

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Harris Russell Farms (HRF), a catfish farm in the Delta, is being sued by five Black Mississippi farmworkers for alleged racial discrimination. The lawsuit alleges that HRF used the H-2A visa program to hire white South African workers, which resulted in unpaid wages and lost job opportunities for the five farmworkers. […]
WJTV 12

Meteor cause of loud boom in South Mississippi, NASA says

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A loud noise that was reported in South Mississippi was confirmed to be a fireball. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed with NASA that a fireball caused the noise. No injuries or property have been damaged. NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter with a weight […]
WJTV 12

162 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 162 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with one additional death. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 797,575 with 12,444 deaths. MSDH […]
