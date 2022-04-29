ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Giants Pick OL Evan Neal in the First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft!

By Weston Fairbanks
Blogging Big Blue
 2 days ago
Giants pick OL Evan Neal in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The New York Giants selected University of Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with the No. 7 overall choice in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Neal, one of the best overall prospects and possibly the best pick the Giants could hope for at No. #, immediately fills a need on the offensive line and will ideally be a player for Big Blue to build around in the future.

During the 2021 season, Neal, a 6-foot-7, 350-pound junior, was one of Nick Saban’s permanent captains.

For years, the Giants’ offensive line has been an apparent concern, and numerous mock drafts had the team selecting an offensive lineman with at least one of their two first-round picks.

Since mid-season in 2021, it has become more evident that the Giants’ two draft picks will be high picks.

Joe Schoen also stated that he wanted to improve the offensive line, with one of his objectives being to do so through the draft.

The Giants have been linked to Neal in numerous mock drafts for some time, but as the draft approached, many wondered if he would be available at selection No. 5. (let alone pick No. 7).

But, for the time being, he’ll partner up with fellow SEC rookie Andrew Thomas on the offensive line to protect Daniel Jones.

In order for the Giants to start going in the right direction, they needed to improve their offensive line.

The Eagles Acquired Star Wide Receiver A.J. Brown From the Titans in a Stunning Transaction!

Neal, along with Andrew Thomas and Kadarius Toney, should be building stones for years to come as Schoen continues to retool the Giants’ roster and get the franchise out of salary cap calamity.

Comments / 0

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
