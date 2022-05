The Kansas City Chiefs traded up with the New England Patriots to pick No. 21 and they used said pick to select Washington CB Trent McDuffie. Brett Veach mentioned in his pre-draft press conference that if the team had an opportunity to trade up and select one of the 16-18 players they had a first-round grade on, they’d look to do so. It’s safe to say that McDuffie was one of those players.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO