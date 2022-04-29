Avalanche miss out on Presidents’ Trophy following 5-4 shootout loss to Nashville
In their 41st and final regular-season game at Ball Arena, the Avalanche suffered a 5-4 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. The loss means the Florida Panthers will finish with the NHL’s best record and clinch the Presidents’ Trophy. The Avs hold the No. 1 seed in...
Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League (NHL) announced the schedule for the Minnesota Wild First Round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the St. Louis Blues. The Wild will host Game 1 on Monday, May 2 at 8:30 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center on Bally Sports North, ESPN and KFAN 100.3 FM.
The Minnesota Wild clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, earning a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Wild entered the night locked into a first-round matchup with the St. Louis Blues but home ice for the best-of-seven series was up for grabs.
It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn’t hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros’ injury.
Games 1 and 2 in Denver; Predators Host Games 3 and 4 at Bridgestone Arena on May 7 and 9. The Nashville Predators will begin their eighth-consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night in Colorado against the Avalanche. The NHL announced the Round One schedule late Friday...
Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals to help the Arizona Coyotes rally from a four-goal deficit to beat the visiting Nashville Predators 5-4 in the final game at Gila River Arena on Friday night in Glendale, Ariz. Gostisbehere scored his second goal at 10:27 of the third period to give the...
Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (52-22-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Colorado. He's sixth in the NHL with 106 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 60 assists. The Wild have gone 12-10-3 against division opponents. Minnesota...
Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
In the season finale of Podman Rush, Matthew DeFranks and Mike Heika return to join host Daryl "Razor" Reaugh to discuss the Stars clinching a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. April 29, 2022. In the season finale of Podman Rush, Stars beat reporter Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas...
LINE: Oilers -191, Kings +160; over/under is 6. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Oilers host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in game one of the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Oilers went 3-1 against the Kings in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on April 7, the Oilers won 3-2.
Just like that 82 games later, the Colorado Avalanche have completed another - this time record-shattering - regular season. It was quite the exhilarating ride as the Avalanche fiercely contended and established themselves as one of the top teams in the NHL for the majority of their historic campaign. Perhaps more impressively, the team did so in the face of adversity like ailments that prevented the team from ever dressing a fully healthy lineup.
The NHL postseason is upon us unless you’re the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets What went wrong with this pair?. With just days remaining in the National Hockey League regular season, all of the Stanley Cup playoff spots have been clinched. The race in the Eastern Conference has pretty much been over since the All-Star break, while the final spots in the Western Conference ended on Wednesday with Dallas eliminating the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Nashville Predators in the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After claiming the top seed in the Western Conference, the Avalanche will have home-ice advantage. The matchup between the Avalanche and Predators begins with Game 1 taking place on Tuesday, May 3 at Ball Arena with a scheduled 7:30 p.m. MT puck drop.
The Colorado Avalanche jerseys hanging over Larimer Square are back. The hanging Colorado Avalanche jerseys in Larimer Square are back!. Make sure to stop by Larimer Square during the Avalanche's postseason run as the iconic flags that sway across the string of lights have been replaced with flags that resemble the jerseys of Colorado players.
Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason wasn't pleased after a pair of questionable hits in his team's regular-season finale against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid caught Wild forward Marcus Foligno with a knee-on-knee hit in the first period, and Foligno had to be helped down the tunnel after laying on the ice in pain for several moments.
DENVER — It's time for some playoff hockey!. The NHL regular season came to a close Friday night, and with it brought the opening-round matchups of the 2022 postseason. The Colorado Avalanche will face the Nashville Predators in the first round, which begins on Tuesday. Colorado secured the top...
The Minnesota Wild finished the regular season against the Colorado Avalanche at home. They not only came out with the win but also home-ice advantage. They also had nearly everyone back in the lineup with the exception of Mats Zuccarello but it wouldn’t last as Marcus Foligno was the victim of a knee-to-knee and did not return after the hit in the first period.
The Colorado Buffaloes watched their second superstar linebacker in as many days find an NFL fit on Sunday when Carson Wells landed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.
A four-year starter with the Buffs, Wells cemented himself as a clutch defender, ranking top-10 in program history with 41 third down stops and 38 tackles for a loss. It was a surprise to me, at least, to see him snubbed in the draft. But, there’s a lot to be excited about him joining the reigning AFC champs.
Although he just barely missed playing alongside Chidobe Awuzie and Josh Tupou in Boulder, Wells now joins a Bengals’ defense littered with former Buffs.
To say I got a chip on my shoulder is an under statement. Ready to get to work Cincy🧡 #WHODEY pic.twitter.com/noD3nhSegD
— Carson Wells (@wells_16) May 1, 2022
