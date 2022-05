GASQUET, Cal.-- The Six Rivers National Forest has confirmed that a tar like material that spilled from a crashed truck along Highway 199 has reached the Smith River. While the entrance of any foreign substance into a waterway can cause harm to a habitat, officials are reporting that this trailer was filled with hot asphalt binder, which will turn into a solid substance once the temperature reaches about 100-125 degrees, and also means the material turned into a solid once it hit the river.

