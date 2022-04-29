ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork Water and Sewer candidate has history of long legal battle with district

By TAYLOR INMAN
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

A candidate for the Bigfork Water and Sewer District Board has waged a lengthy legal battle with the utility, but says the dispute spurred him to campaign for a seat on the panel.

Paul Holland and the district, which the board oversees, ended up in court after officials alleged he improperly hooked a new housing development into the water and sewer system in 2017. While the courts have sided with the district, Holland maintains he followed the rules.

“They haven’t had any accountability for 30 years and it shows,” Holland said of the district. “Their administration is lacking.”

The suit began in 2018 when the Bigfork Water and Sewer District issued a complaint against Paul and his wife Cheryl that involved a shop and a duplex located toward the back of their property near downtown Bigfork. Holland said the couple built the duplex to generate extra income in retirement and did their due diligence.

He recalls receiving permission from district employees to proceed with the water and sewer hookup.

But district officials contest his version of events in court filings. They declined to comment for this story.

Rather, the district said it asked the Hollands to “take the necessary steps to obtain proper authorizations for water and sewer connections and to comply with the district’s rules and regulations,” three times starting in 2017.

Ultimately, Flathead District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht ruled in favor of the district in 2020. Following the ruling, the district directed the Hollands to take the necessary steps to have their water and sewer service connected properly and within regulations.

That effort included having a design engineer submit water and sewer connection plans to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the Bigfork Water and Sewer District for approval. The Hollands also were required to show thorough plans for the installation and pay the accrued charges for the buildings as if they had been connected with district approval.

The Hollands paid their court costs “for some of the owed arrears” for past unauthorized water and sewer use and deposited the required hookup/permit fees in trust, according to court documents.

The Hollands were given until Oct. 30, 2020 to submit plans for approval. Failure would result in those utilities being shut off. Holland said they tried to meet the deadline. Although they submitted plans on Oct. 30, his water and sewer were shut off the same day. Holland said he had to evict the tenants living in the units at that time.

In a letter to the Hollands from District Manager Julie Spencer in June of 2021, she wrote that their proposed plan to extend water and sewer services was unacceptable when Jackola Engineering brought it to the district the first time around on Aug. 5, 2020.

“When the same plans were submitted in October, service to the duplex and shop/apartment buildings was terminated,” Spencer wrote in her letter to the Hollands.

The Hollands sued the Bigfork Water and Sewer district twice after the lines to their duplex and shop were shut off — including unsuccessfully seeking a temporary restraining order in 2020 and filing a complaint in February 2021.

In their 2021 suit, the Hollands claim that the district acted in bad faith. Their allegations include that the district wrongfully withheld approval of their proposed plans and failed to hold a public meeting to discuss the plans, among others.

District officials denied those allegations and many others that the Hollands listed in their suit. District Judge Robert Allison ruled in favor of the Bigfork Water and Sewer District on April 5 of this year.

Despite hoping to hold a seat on the board in the near future, Holland plans to appeal that ruling. He said he believed a jury would side with the couple.

Holland said that, if elected, he doesn’t want to use his position on the board to affect his court fight with the district, but rather to improve customer relations.

“I’m not trying to get on the board just so I can fix my problems, forget that, that’s not the point at all,” he said. “I’d like to get on the board so I can fix your problems, if you happen to be a member of our district here.”

Holland said his duplex and shop have been without tenants since the water and sewer were disconnected in 2020. He has no other current developments in Flathead County. He previously developed a property in Columbia Falls but said he encountered no issues with the permitting process or hooking-up utilities.

Holland said he would recuse himself from any vote regarding his lawsuits with the board if he were elected.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Inter Lake

Timber sale proposed near Swan Lake

A new forest project is planned on 22,738 acres of state land straddling Montana 83 in Lake County. The proposed Squeezer Meadow timber sale is on Swan River State Forest land 9 miles south of Swan Lake. The work would occur near Cilly Creek, Soup Creek, Napa Creek, Goat Creek and Squeezer Creek. Harvest is expected on approximately 10 to 30 percent of the gross sale area, with the work taking place between 2025-2028, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation scoping notice. Lands involved in this proposed project are held by the state in a trust that supports Montana’s Common Schools grades K-12. The state is required by law to manage school trust land, “to produce the largest measure of reasonable and legitimate return over the long term for these beneficiary institutions.” The state is seeking public comment on the timber sale through May 13. State forest officials will evaluate the comments as part of the Environmental Impact Statement process. People can submit comments to Chad Blanchard, Forester Management Supervisor, Swan River State Forest, via mail at 34925 MT Highway 83, Swan Lake, MT, 59911, by calling 406-754-2301, or e-mail at chad.blanchard@mt.gov.
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Update: Montana Adds 95 New Cases, 32 More Deaths

As of Wednesday morning, Montana has confirmed 273,788 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 95 new confirmed cases. There are currently 487 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,452,119 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,004...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Whitefish school board candidate defends threatening email

A Whitefish School Board trustee candidate is standing behind a profanity-laced email she sent to the school board last year in which she says the board is full of “morons and child abusers.” Jenny Paatalo emailed the letter to the trustees on Aug. 12, 2021, following the board’s decision to require masks for younger students and recommending them for older grades amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the email, which Paatalo wrote prior to entering the race for the school board this spring, she uses crude phrases that contain vulgar language. The Pilot obtained the original copy of the email from the Whitefish...
WHITEFISH, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Road work resumes near Glacier Park

Motorists headed to Glacier National Park should expect minor delays as work along U.S. 2 east of Columbia Falls is set to resume next week. The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting will resume construction on the Hungry Horse to Stanton Creek project on May 2. This project started in April 2021 and will wrap up this season. “We just have a few tasks to wrap up on U.S. 2 this year,” MDT District Construction Engineer, John Schmidt, said. “We still want the public to be aware of this work, though, since some minor delays are to be expected because of...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for May, 1 2022

No. 28578 INVITATION TO BID The City of Kalispell, Montana will receive sealed bids for the 1st Ave Alley EN Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project. The project includes furnishing labor, materials and equipment required to replace an existing 6-inch and 8-inch Vertified Clay Pipe (VCP) and Concrete sewer main with approximately 2,030 linear feet of 8-inch PVC sewer main. Also included in the project are manhole removal and replacement, bypass pumping, sewer service connections, paved surface restoration, and landscape and sidewalk restoration. Bidding documents may be examined at the City of Kalispell Public Works Department, 201 First Avenue East, Kalispell,...
KALISPELL, MT
