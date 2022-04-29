ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the editor April 29

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Endorses Kornick and Wilde in Kalispell

Over the past few years I’ve been witness to some tremendous acts of service from many in our valley. You don’t have look far to see great examples of people who went above and beyond to make sure we had food on our table, healthcare, public safety, education and transportation services among many others. There are lots of people to thank.

As I look at my school election ballot I’m reminded that one of those examples comes from our schools and the tremendous job done by those supporting our kids. The example set by our kids, parents, teachers, administrators and school board members who worked together to keep our schools functioning is laudable. It hasn’t always been easy but the team of people dedicated to the success of our kids helped remind me daily that we would be alright.

So as I fill out my school election ballot I’m going to vote to give our schools and families the resources they need coming out the other side of these challenges by voting for the operational levy and I’m going to vote for those people on the school board like Mark Kornick and Ursula Wilde that were in the trenches making tough decisions.

For my family, money is still tight, but I want to use a few dollars each month of my resources to catch people who are trying to do things right and to support the future of the kids in this valley. Thanks to all of you who have done the heavy lifting and made things work.

— Rep. Frank Garner, Kalispell

Vote Pitman and Schellinger in Whitefish

Our community is facing some very real threats. Extremists who believe their own view is the only solution, who have demonstrated vulgar abusive behavior, (posting school board member’s home addresses encouraging protests and angrily threatening school board members) are currently on the May 3 Whitefish School Board ballot.

There is one thing our entire community has come together on – and that’s our kids and our schools. I experienced that during the “Vote Yes” campaign for our new high school.

I encourage our community to drop off your ballots at the school district office between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Election Day 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and vote for consistency, open minded, data-driven, experienced candidates — Elizabeth Pitman and Darcy Schellinger.

Elizabeth and Darcy not only understand the very real social and emotional needs of our students, but that of our teachers who need affordable housing. They are rooted in our community and have the courage to stand up for all of our students and make reasonable, thoughtful decisions for a bright future for all.

I am grateful for Elizabeth Pitman and Darcy Schellinger to be willing to serve again, and I ask you to show you them your resounding support. Do not let the extremists gain a foothold here. We have said no to hate in the past, it is time to say that loudly again.

— Joan Vetter Ehrenberg, Whitefish

Just say no, West Valley

The West Valley School District is asking for $27.3 million for a school bond to build a new middle school and tear down old buildings and build new ones at their current location.

This is the max that the school can ask for in bonding. They are asking the residents to allow their taxes to be raised by roughly $600 a year if not more. A lot of people in the West Valley area can not afford that kind of increase in their taxes.

I have not seen anything about the plan on what they are doing at the current location plus the land that is being donated was moved to the gravel portion of 4 mile drive which I’m assuming with this move, the school will be needing to pay for that section of the road to be paved which benefits the current land owners with selling of the rest of their property.

There is going to be a new possible rookie superintendent and the possibility of a new school board since there are three positions up for grabs this year. After last year when a board member was voted in that likes to post swastikas, are we wanting to take the chance of handing over $27.3 million to a board that could be just like him. Once the school has that money they can change what they are planning on doing, just like they did when they bonded for the $7 million for the last expansion.

West Valley residents need to get out and vote no for this bond. We cannot take the chance of what could happen if this bond were to pass.

— Laine Smith, Kalispell

Decker will protect liberty

I am writing in support of Devon Decker for HD11.

As a mom, my rights as a parent to choose for my children and myself are vital. Ronalee Skees voted for the lockdowns on March 19, 2020 and did nothing to prevent parents from being bullied by our health officer, who I believe was acting outside of his duties in letters to parents. The lockdowns were so damaging to our youth and Devon has vowed to support health freedom and never vote for a lockdown.

We need people like Devon in office to help protect our liberties. Devon is running for office because he sees that our freedoms and liberty are “under siege.” He feels that “to best serve the People of Montana” he must “protect our God given rights.”

Devon also states he will fight for individual health choices. Devon is passionate about preserving our God given freedoms that are being threatened by tyrannical government.

— Jessica Menard, Marion

Bukacek will look out for you

Dr. Bukacek, once elected as Public Service Commissioner, will bring leadership skills and advocacy for the people of Montana.

In her work as a doctor and in her various advocacy roles, she is consistently helping people. Dr. Bukacek has earned her positive name recognition by fighting for you and me:

  1. Chosen best doctor in the Flathead for the last three years.

  2. Placed for best community volunteer in 2021.

  3. Received the Laureate Award in 2019 for commitment to excellence in medical care and service to the community.

  4. Instrumental in stopping the worst of the Covid lockdowns while on the Flathead health board in 2020 and 2021.

Dr. Bukacek risked all to protect us, and for that she has my vote! Vote for Dr. Bukacek for PSC 5. She will look out for you.

— Linda Baldridge, Kalispell

Falk for HD8

I must admit, I don’t know Terry Falk well, but I have had an opportunity to examine his credentials and understand his priorities. He is a man of principles, embraces the Constitution and understands the priorities of Montanans and the standards we live by.

It would behoove the voter to place someone in power that treasures family values, is fiscally responsible and has no agenda other than helping Montanans prosper. I am endorsing John Falk for House District 8.

— Jim Atkinson, Kalispell

Jack Fallon will restore integrity

I can testify firsthand about the influence a small fringe group has on the day-to-day operations of the commissioner’s office. These folks were never elected to anything in Flathead County, yet they routinely give marching orders as well as lists of names for county board appointments made by the commissioners.

The commissioners in the past functioned independent of pressure from campaign staffers and fringe thinking groups. Now they are simply led by them because Pam Holmquist doesn’t think independently. As a result, Flathead County is in the news on a weekly if not daily basis due to a lack of leadership. A well-run government isn’t in the news every day.

When a small group of un-elected people run local government, it violates open meeting laws, smacks of collusion, and circumvents the public’s right to know. Voters get the shaft when this kind of skullduggery goes on, and it’s been going on in the commissioner’s office for years.

Any commissioner that goes outside of the commissioner’s chambers for their marching orders, sticks their thumb in the eye of the voter and doesn’t deserve the position.

Integrity in the commissioner’s office has been driven into the ditch, and it’s time to restore order and confidence. Unelected, extremist outsiders have no place running our Flathead County government.

Vote Fallon for commissioner.

— Gary Krueger, Kalispell

